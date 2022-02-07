The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from January?

In January, we picked up where we left off 2021 with a flurry of high-profile moves. These include the retirements of Quilter Cheviot's David Millers and Deutsche Bank UK wealth management CEO Michael Morley.

"More men need to hold the baby if we are to reach equality," say Claire Black and Sascha Calisan of the Diversity Project, who found that the vast majority of fathers in the industry are not taking more than the statutory two weeks of paternity leave.

Investment trusts have been at the forefront of news this month, and not necesarily for the right reasons. Two directors have resigned from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust over its investment deployment pace - just £14.4m has been committed since its IPO last year.