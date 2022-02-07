The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from January?

Recapping the top stories

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read

We bring you the first Big Picture of the year - with a brand new look!

In January, we picked up where we left off 2021 with a flurry of high-profile moves. These include the retirements of Quilter Cheviot's David Millers and Deutsche Bank UK wealth management CEO Michael Morley.

"More men need to hold the baby if we are to reach equality," say Claire Black and Sascha Calisan of the Diversity Project, who found that the vast majority of fathers in the industry are not taking more than the statutory two weeks of paternity leave. 

Investment trusts have been at the forefront of news this month, and not necesarily for the right reasons. Two directors have resigned from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust over its investment deployment pace - just £14.4m has been committed since its IPO last year.

James Baxter-Derrington
Gina Miller calls for FCA to replace all its non-executive directors

AJ Bell partners with Smart Works to help more women achieve financial independence

More on Global

New campaign to position UK as 'centre' of global investment management
Markets

New campaign to position UK as 'centre' of global investment management

Global Investment Futures campaign

Ellie Duncan
clock 08 February 2022 • 2 min read
Saker Nusseibeh of Federated Hermes
ESG

Saker Nusseibeh: Investing sustainably amid rising rates

Many reasons for inflation

Saker Nusseibeh
clock 04 February 2022 • 4 min read
Wages in the US job market also increased more than expected
US

US jobs market beats expectations in January

467,000

Alex Rolandi
clock 04 February 2022 • 2 min read
