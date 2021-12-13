The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from November and December?

One of those high-profile retirements was Marlborough's Geoff Hitchin, who is stepping down after more than 50 years.

The news from COP26 continued to reverberate through the industry in November, as many believe the pledges were nothing but 'hot air'.

It was also noted that women were lacking among the senior public-facing roles. Paris Jordan of Waverton said it is vital women and their "different and unexplored views" are included in decision making.