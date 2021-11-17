Stock Spotlight: Pandemic pain does not shake Primark's commitment to bricks and mortar retail

Like-for-like sales were down 12% on pre-pandemic levels, according to ABF's 2021 annual results, but a strong recovery in the second half of the year has boosted the firm's profits to £415m, up 15% on 2020.

Even after job retention scheme monies are returned to the UK, Republic of Ireland, Czechia, Portugal and Slovenia, Primark still recorded profits of £321m, 32% of the group's total profits.

By 2026, the firm aims to increase its number of stores by 33%, from 398 to 530 shops globally, with no signs of an online store on the horizon, a move that Henry Flockhart, manager of Aviva UK Listed Equity Unconstrained, explained as: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

"With Primark's owners Associated British Foods announcing an acceleration in their store expansion plans, the message is clear that management confidence is high," he said. "This may seem counter intuitive considering recent history - worries abound for ‘bricks and mortar' retailers.

"High street competition is weaker with the notable absence of the once mighty Topshop. In this context, an acceleration in growth makes sense, particularly when this growth is weighted towards international markets, most notably Italy and Spain."

Stock Spotlight: Flutter blames 'adverse' sports results for downgrade but investors stay bullish Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, highlighted that the retreat of others from the high street leaves Primark in a stronger position with landlords who need to fill an ever-increasing portfolio of empty stores.

"With other large retail tenants closing up shop there is a surplus of available rental space which puts Primark in a strong negotiating position, allowing it to reduce rents on existing properties when they come up for renewal and secure attractive deals on new openings (low prices and early break periods)," Hyett explained.

He added the lack of an e-commerce offering helps keep Primark's costs down, which stands as the company's "key competitive advantage", as it prevents expenses on postage and reduces those spent on returns.

"The low average spend means that postage and packaging would, in percentage terms, substantially increase the cost of Primark's product - undermining the value offer that keeps customers coming back," Hyett outlined. "A 50p pair of children's swim shorts is a bargain, but not when you add on £3 or more for delivery.

"Returns are a logistical nightmare for the industry - items need to be sorted, possibly cleaned and then returned to shelves, all of which costs money. However, brick and mortar return rates are far lower than online - as little as 5% versus as much as 40% for online sales."

Tineke Frikkee, head of UK equity research at Waverton IM and manager of Waverton UK, noted that while the rise of e-commerce is "undoubtedly here to stay" and has seen a significant rise, it is nothing new.

"We know how UK online shopping for clothing and shoes has changed over time from the Office of National Statistics retail sales reports," she said. In May 2013, 9.9% of clothing and shoe shopping was done online and this grew to 17.5% in September 2019.

"So, a significant increase, yet Primark sales grew around 10% per year during this period. During the pandemic, UK online clothes shopping peaked at 58% in February 2021 and is now back down to 25.2%.

"This decline suggests strongly that people do enjoy visiting stores to buy clothes even though they can buy online."

Stock Spotlight: One of the world's 'most polished PR machines' HSBC doubles profits in Q3 While Primark is known as one of the last holdouts to the e-commerce revolution, Paul Morgan, investment manager, global developed equities at Barings, argued the firm was not entirely offline.

"Nevertheless, the favouring of physical stores does not mean that Primark management are unware of the attractions of the digital world: they have established a very good digital presence through social media and have been investing in digital stock management systems that would enable e-commerce hybrid solutions like click and collect," he said.

However, while many investors and analysts see benefits in the lack of an online presence for Primark, Adam Vettese, analyst at eToro, disagreed.

"While Primark is investing in its website, allowing customers to ‘research' products before they go to their local store, that is not the same as allowing people to order online," he reasoned.

"I am sure the group would argue that their refusal to sell online helps them keep down costs, but it is a decision that is looking increasingly archaic in 2021."