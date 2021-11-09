Stock Spotlight: Flutter blames 'adverse' sports results for downgrade but investors stay bullish

The firm explained the 7% top-line reduction was a result of “unfavourable sports results”

In its Q3 2021 results released last week (2 November), the owner of Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair, among others, lowered its guidance for adjusted EBITDA to £1.24-1.28bn, down from its earlier prediction of £1.27-1.37bn.

The firm explained the 7% top-line reduction was a result of "unfavourable sports results", which cost the company £75m across its international business, along with a £10m hit from its Netherlands exit as a result of regulation, with a further £40m cost in 2022.

Chief executive Peter Jackson said that despite win margins coming in below expected levels due to "a run of customer-friendly results", he is confident of the underlying strength of the business, which has grown its "online recreational player base" by 46% over the past two years.

Margaret Lawson, manager of the SVM UK Growth and UK Emerging funds, agreed: "Short-term trading at Flutter matters less than its strategic position in the US.

"The recent results disappointed, with largely one-off negatives; adverse sporting results that happen from time-to-time, and the Netherlands problems."

She added that part of the "US disappointment" stems from the high marketing costs required to take advantage of newly opened markets, which drives the long-term outlook for the firm, alongside the likelihood of further market consolidation, she explained.

"The US business should be in profit within two years, and FanDuel has a 45% share of the US online sports book market," Lawson said.

"A market-leading position gives Flutter a scale advantage compared to US peers."

Harry Barnick, senior analyst at Third Bridge, also sees the growth potential of the US market for Flutter, describing it as "pivotal to the future of the company".

He added the gambling company would be "singularly focused" on growing this market share and acquiring licenses as states continue to review their gaming regulation.

"Our experts say customer acquisition costs in the US continue to pose a challenge," Barnick explained.

"The land grab is in full swing as Flutter and its competitors spend big to win share in this growing market.

"As the market matures, demonstrating profitability to investors will become increasingly important."

Elsewhere across the business, ethical concerns abound as Keith Bowman, equity analyst at interactive investor, highlighted.

"For investors, problem gambling is an issue which critics of the industry are keen to address," he said. "An estimated forward P/E ratio comfortably above the three- and ten-year averages suggests the shares are not obviously cheap, and heightened regulation in places like Germany must be remembered."

Barnick noted that the "increased scrutiny" into online regulation would also pose a threat to the firm's top-line and profitability, which investors are yet to hear the results of.

"Affordability checks and bet-per-spin limits are the headline factors that could damage revenue and profit in the long term."

As a shareholder in Flutter, Lawson voted against the firm's remuneration report as it involved a material salary increase and "an element of retrospective adjustment to targets".

Despite the downsides and high share price, Lawson remains positive on the firm's long-term future.

"Flutter has a premium rating to its competitors, but we believe its strategic position and potential for rapid change in earnings and cashflow in 2023 makes the shares attractive."