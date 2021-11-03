Stock Spotlight: One of the world's 'most polished PR machines' HSBC doubles profits in Q3

HSBC is a 'laggard' when it comes to ESG

The company returned a "markedly better performance in the third-quarter", according to Adam Vettese, analyst at eToro, who explained that a large factor in the doubling of profits was the "release of cash set aside for loan defaults due to the improving economic picture and the better-than-expected credit performance of its book".

"Europe, including the UK, produced a strong quarter, reversing a steep loss in Q3 last year, while Asia - HSBC's biggest market - once again drove the bulk of profits," he added.

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, was also positive on the group's results, highlighting the confidence of HSBC.

"The group is so confident about the direction of travel, it has announced a $2bn share buyback programme," she noted, but added there remain risks within the company.

"A CET1 ratio well above target risks looking like a waste of uninvested equity, and capital returns are one way to deal with that. However, a lack of available investment opportunities could be a potential concern for more growth minded investors."

Despite these concerns, both Vettese and Lund-Yates remain positive on the outlook for the firm.

Vettese highlighted the £1.9bn of cost-saving achieved by the group since the start of the pandemic, while Lund-Yates pointed to the company's "highly diversified business model".

"When one area struggles, another can pick up the slack," she said. "Both its sprawling geographical footprint, plus alternative banking activities, like consulting and trading businesses, put HSBC in a more enviable position than others."

However, even with these impressive results, the financial industry was reticent to speak about the investment case for the UK's largest bank.

Of all the funds approached by Investment Week that hold HSBC in their top ten, not one provided any comment on the company, with the only respondents being those who do not invest in the finance giant.

A total of 73 Investment Association funds hold HSBC in their top ten, of which eight are ETFs and a further 32 feature ‘index' or ‘tracking' in their names, leaving 33 actively managed funds.

Five of these funds are either benchmarked against an explicitly ESG comparator or feature ‘ESG', ‘responsible' or ‘sustainable' in the fund names.

‘HSBC is a laggard'

At the beginning of this year, a group of 15 investors including Amundi, Man Group and Brunel Pension Partnership filed a shareholder resolution with HSBC, targeting the bank's financing of coal assets.

Ten months on, Harry Thompson, portfolio manager at King & Shaxson Ethical Investing, said the world is "yet to see how this will be reflected in the real world".

"It is well versed that climate change has the potential to have huge financial implications, and as noted by the UN's latest emissions report, we are at a tipping point," Thompson said. "Solid commitments from the world's biggest lenders will be needed, however HSBC is a laggard in this area.

"It takes minutes for us as investors to find out who has financed the latest coal plant or oil exploration project, and HSBC is a name that appears regularly."

Nick Lyth, CEO and co-founder of Green Angel Syndicate, labelled the group "one of the most polished PR machines in the world", and described ESG as "a golden opportunity" for HSBC due to its imprecise nature.

"The definition of ESG is multiple and imprecise at every point," he argued. "It can mean hundreds of different things. None is right, none is wrong.

"The beauty of it is that HSBC can make ESG mean whatever it wants it to mean. HSBC can spread this acronym across an enormous variety of activities, from investment to banking to asset management."

Lyth turned his frustration towards ESG itself rather than HSBC, asserting that the acronym enables "virtue signalling on the grandest scale".

"What ESG does, above all, is hide from the real problem," Lyth said. "ESG is an avoiding tactic.

"While the world is blazing in wildfires, sinking under floods, while the ice is melting and Southern regions are being desertified, ESG offers HSBC the grounds to seem to be doing good, while perhaps doing little other than echo the rhetoric its most powerful customers want to hear.

"Do not blame HSBC. Blame the massive corporate interests that created the ESG hiding place, because many of them are also those who have given us the looming climate change disaster."