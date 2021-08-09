ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from July?

Recapping last month's top stories

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 09 August 2021 • 1 min read

July was a big month for senior hires, with several C-suite members and industry figureheads making moves across the asset management industry.

July also saw the banking sector shake off all its dividend restrictions and over the course of the second quarter, the sector paid out £3.4bn of dividends to investors, more  than the oil, gas and energy and healthcare and pharmaceutical industries combined.

Elsewhere, July was a busy month for the Financial Conduct Authority, which condemned the "poor quality" of ESG fund launches it receives, challenged unsatisfactory Assessment of Value reports and join forces with the Bank of England and Prudential Regulation Authority to improve diversity and inclusion throughout financial services.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Industry tentatively bullish on US as S&P 500 approaches fastest 100% recovery in history

Invesco Global Targeted Returns loses Square Mile rating following Millar's departure

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Global

Ritu Vohora of T Rowe Price
Markets

Covid-19 slowing economic recovery in Japan, but catch-up is underway

Underperformance due to surge in cases

Investment Week
clock 09 August 2021 • 4 min read
After an astonishing recovery, Bank of America has warned that economic growth will likely moderate
Investment

Peak growth has likely passed warns Bank of America

Risk assets have already recovered faster than in previous recoveries

Rob Langston
clock 04 August 2021 • 3 min read
Market Movers blog: What's the latest in markets?
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Tencent tumbles after Chinese state media calls games 'spiritual opium' - reports

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Ravenscroft's top fund picks for H2 2021

04 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

AXA IM repurposes AXA Framlington European fund as Clean Economy fund

03 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Artemis' Snowden: Why inflation is not here to stay

04 August 2021 • 6 min read
04

Tilney Smith & Williamson names Chris Grigg as new chair

03 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

David Newns: Three trends that will pile pressure on diversity-averse companies

04 August 2021 • 4 min read
06

RWC Partners names Tord Stallvik as CEO ahead of Mannix departure

03 August 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 