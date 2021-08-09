The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from July?

July also saw the banking sector shake off all its dividend restrictions and over the course of the second quarter, the sector paid out £3.4bn of dividends to investors, more than the oil, gas and energy and healthcare and pharmaceutical industries combined.

Elsewhere, July was a busy month for the Financial Conduct Authority, which condemned the "poor quality" of ESG fund launches it receives, challenged unsatisfactory Assessment of Value reports and join forces with the Bank of England and Prudential Regulation Authority to improve diversity and inclusion throughout financial services.