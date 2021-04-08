Proceed with caution: Is economic bounce-back being over-promoted?

Some managers warn a possible third wave of Covid could derail economic recovery

Latest GDP figures suggest the UK's hoped-for rebound one year on from its first Covid lockdown is on track – but new research questions exuberant projections about consumer spending once restrictions are lifted, amid emerging problems further around the globe.

Growth data for January, released last month, showed GDP fell 2.9% due to the impact of lockdown three, but this was far better than the 5% tumble the City feared.

Consequently, the OECD has increased its UK growth forecast for the year from 4.2% to 5.1%.

"Having suffered a lockdown during Q1 2021, the UK may enjoy a more rapid and stronger economic rebound than most other countries during the rest of the year," said Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation research at Invesco.

Brexit fallout

However, there are a number of caveats. Firstly, the consequences of Brexit.

Speaking for many in the UK who have tried to receive goods from Europe since January only to face delays or new customs fees, including his wife, Jackson said: "Data is suggesting a sizeable disruption to trade during the early months of this year, and anecdotal evidence is that trade with the EU is now more expensive and more laborious".

None of which helps growth.

Another potential rebound block is the UK's reliance on free-flowing travel, which is unlikely to be fully liberated until all countries are vaccinated, and that may take years.

UK bulls point to pent-up consumer demand in anticipation spending floodgates will open with the shops in Q2.

"The most interesting factor for the outlook will probably be consumer saving decisions", said Sven Balzer, head of investment strategy at Coutts, who expects savings rates "will at the least normalise this year", and the rise in accumulated cash during the pandemic "could push savings even lower than pre-Covid trends, and would suggest growth potential into H1 2022".

Bank of America's latest UK Economic Viewpoint found consumer confidence surged in March, back to levels last seen almost exactly one year ago pre-first lockdown.

However, this has not yet fed through into spending intentions. The BoA report said: "Major purchase intentions improved but remain below average, personal financial situation and unemployment expectations also improved only a little."

The last two indicators, household finances and job security, correlate better with consumer spending than general optimism; both "will need to improve markedly from here" to be consistent with BoA's own positive forecasts. The BoE noted the same in the minutes of its March policy meeting.

Data does not uphold assumptions consumers cannot wait to splurge their lockdown loot.

"Our survey continues to find no sign people who accumulated savings plan to spend more," the BoA report said. Jackson expects the UK economy to outperform this year, but said "there are questions about the durability of that".