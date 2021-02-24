IW25 Shorts: How has the cost of oil, housing and gold compared over the past 25 years?

It has been a quarter of a century since Investment Week first opened its doors. In that time, we have seen asset classes rise and fall, some in spectacular fashion.

To mark our anniversary, IW and Teamspirit - the official media partner for our 25th anniversary celebrations - have taken a look back at just how volatile the price of gold, crude oil and UK property has been between 1995 and 2020, using animation to brings peaks and troughs to life.

We have rebased the price of all three asset classes' at a similar point in 1995, to illustrate their relative change more accurately.

Investors in crude oil have seen the greatest rollercoaster ride, with peaks in 2011-14, before crashing soon after that to a low not seen since 2005.

Housing, by contrast, has displayed more steady growth in its ascent, climbing despite recessions and banking crises.

Gold enjoyed the lowest level of growth between 1995 and 2005, rising sharply between 2008 and 2012.

At the end of 25 years, the average price of oil was trending down, while gold and housing have continued to climb.

What will the picture be for our 50th anniversary in 2045? Answers on a virtual postcard please.