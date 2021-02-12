The Big Question: What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Ox?

Jian Shi Cortesi, investment manager – China and Asia growth equities at GAM Investments



Key themes in Chinese equities



China was a top performer in 2020 in terms of pandemic control and the speed of its economic recovery. As the second largest economy in the world, the strength of the China economy has an important impact on global growth.

While we have taken profit in some internet names after their stellar performance, we maintain a large exposure to companies that will benefit from permanent behavioural changes due to Covid-19, including e-commerce, online entertainment, the cloud and software. We are also positioned for a cyclical recovery through automobile and travel names.

We are staying ahead of the curve by looking beyond Covid - we plan to further increase exposure to names uncorrelated to Covid, such as clean energy (solar, wind, electric vehicles) and fintech.





Clean energy is an area that we are particularly excited about. China's plan to achieve carbon neutrality means high growth potential for clean energy and electric vehicles.





China is a leader in the supply chain of solar, wind and electric vehicles. This is an emerging area that we expect to generate attractive returns for investors in the coming years.