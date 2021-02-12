The Big Question: What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Ox?

Vivian Lin Thurston, partner and portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management
China's unwavering growth journey forward
We maintain a favourable view of the Chinese economy and equity market in 2021. Both are supported by the resumption and acceleration of domestic consumption growth and increased manufacturing activity on the back of stimulus measures and a global economy recovery.
This outlook is consistent with what we view as an attractive long-term investment case for China. That view is predicated on the country's structural shift to domestic consumption, continued technological advancements, ongoing structural reforms, and effective policy support.
Consumer-centric growth, enabled by innovation and disruptive technologies, and import substitution on the supply side remain key investment themes.
Specifically, the China A-share market, the largest equity market for publicly listed China-domiciled companies, presents an attractive investment opportunity for global investors. It provides broad and deep exposure to Chinese economic growth in 2021 and onward.
In addition, improved foreign access to the China A-share market, combined with a structural shift to the asset class among the Chinese households, should also support the investment case for China A-shares from a technical perspective.
Within the China A-share market, we are especially attracted to companies that generate fast growth and strong returns in a few structurally growing industries, including consumer, healthcare, technology, high-end manufacturing, and green energy.