Better the devil you know: Investors turn to silver in an uncertain year

The price of silver shot up to more than $27 per ounce by September 2020

Over the course of 2020, investors living in an uncertain world turned to the most traditional safe havens as equity markets collapsed, negative interest rates were posited and currencies were debased.

The price of gold spiked more than 30% higher than it began the year, but silver outshone its yellow counterpart, rising 121% from its March lows to more than $27 per ounce by September, according to data from BullionVault.

In 2021, 'the devil's metal' has already proven its reputation, rising 18% in less than a week and falling 11% just three days later, with some commentators pointing the finger at Reddit day traders, who vowed to "kill the banks with SLV" by turning their purchasing power to physically backed exchange-traded commodities, although the reality of this is debated both by professional investors and Redditors themselves.

Silver squeeze is 'not the same as GameStop' - managers

Regardless, media coverage of the spat saw increased interest in the metal, with over 1bn ounces of silver traded on both 1 and 2 February, while iShares added more than 70m ounces to its Silver Trust (SLV) over just two days.

Silver's popularity seems to have no end in sight, with London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)'s 2021 forecast predicting price gains for the metal to outstrip gold three times over, although some commentators are now questioning the sustainability of such interest.

SLV

Between 2012 and 2020, the amount of silver residing in the iShares Silver Trust stayed within the bounds of 300m-360m ounces, but between March 2020 and February 2021, the world's largest physically backed silver ETC bought more than 300m ounces of the metal to meet investor demand, almost doubling its decade-long average in less than a year.

According to Silver Institute estimates, net investment in silver ETPs increased 329% on the previous year and reached a record level of 1.18bn ounces on 3 February 2021, of which more than half is owned by SLV.

This figure is now greater than the average annual supply of silver for the past decade, of which roughly half is consumed by industrial demand every year, according to Philip Newman, director of Metals Focus.

There is debate as to how much LBMA-backed silver is currently owned by ETCs, with a recent Bank of America survey putting the figure at 84%, Metals Focus believing "around 75%", and LBMA itself estimating 70%, but the consensus shows the vast majority is under passive administration.

All of these factors lead Ned Naylor-Leyland, manager of the Merian Gold and Silver fund, to question the sustainability of this demand, describing the confluence of increased investor interest and growth in silver-consuming green technology as a "perfect storm".