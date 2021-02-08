Excluded no more: Combatting the taboo of disability in asset management

A report by the charity Scope found more than a third of disabled people believe employers will not hire them because of their impairments

Disability needs to become a much bigger part of the diversity and inclusion discussion, according to leading investment professionals and members of the Diversity Project's Ability Workstream, who warned the industry is far behind the curve when it comes to catering for and supporting those with physical impairments.

This comes following a recent survey from disability charity Scope, which found that 20% of full-time employees with disabilities have hidden them from their places of work, while more than a third of disabled people believe employers will not hire them because of their impairments.

Members of the asset management industry who either have disabilities, or who care for those with disabilities, believe there is not enough emphasis on finding tangible ways to improve on these figures, such as the provision of vocational training, better resources, awareness training and data.

"With disability, it is more difficult to discuss it as an overarching topic because every single disability is extremely different," BMO GAM's Philip Fielding said.

"Because of this, and the fact society often treats disability as a whole, we can feel very disconnected."

Fielding, who is an emerging market debt portfolio manager, became a double amputee from the knees down after encountering septic shock in 2016.

He pointed out that suddenly becoming disabled and learning to live as an amputee is a vastly different lived experience from someone who was born with missing limbs.

"The whole community is grappling with self-identification and disability," he added. "Some people prefer to be called 'differently abled', for example, and I personally do not like that phrase.

"Therefore, to think of disability as an issue of diversity is much more difficult for institutions to wrap their policies around, whereas with gender, it is arguably a bit more straightforward."

Tim Roberts, global marketing lead and diversity lead at HSBC GAM, was born profoundly deaf in both ears after his mother contracted rubella during pregnancy, which comes with its own specific challenges.

"For me, I have to do a lot more admin than other people. I need live captions, which are provided by an external company," he explained.

"I have these next to me on an iPad, so when somebody sends me a meeting request, I have to send a report to that company including all of the information about that meeting, then I have to wait for them to confirm whether they can support me or not.

"This means I cannot accept meetings at short notice - if someone comes up to me in the office and asks if I have five minutes it can be challenging."

Meetings have taken on an additional challenge for Roberts (pictured) since the pandemic, given they now occur over Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

"People often talk over each other on Zoom and that can be very hard; I also have to wait for people to completely stop talking before I can start to say something," he explained.

"It is also much harder when people share their screens because I cannot lipread. It is always better for me to see presentations beforehand so I can read it and then concentrate on what people are discussing."

Another challenge that Covid has presented to those with disabilities is the cancellation of routine medical appointments.

"The NHS has cancelled hundreds of thousands of routine appointments - disabled people require a disproportionate amount of these, which means they are going to suffer disproportionately," Fielding said.

He added being disabled is "very expensive", which will have proven a further struggle to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. According to research from Scope, disabled adults face extra costs of £583 per month on average.

In Fielding's case he requires four wheelchairs - one for indoor use, one for outdoor use, one for showering and one to play sport - and modifications for each can cost thousands.

Roberts agreed, explaining that he uses the UK Government's Access to Work scheme to fund specialist subtitling equipment, although extensive paperwork is required to obtain this and it is not always easy to stick within a set budget - particularly if there are more meetings than usual in any given month.