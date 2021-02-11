BambuBlack founder Andrews: Japan and South Korea have shifted away from 'lazy balance sheets'

Japanese and South Korean firms have traditionally traded at a "cheaper multiple" than other nations due to corporate governance issues and "lazy balance sheets", according to BambuBlack founder and CIO Jane Andrews, who said the companies have made moves to resolve these issues in recent years.

"Japanese companies tend to have very large cash positions and as an investor, you are going to ask 'what are you going to do with this cash?'

"The usual answer was 'it is for potential [mergers and acquisitions]', but you have started to see change," Andrews explained.

"You have seen dividend payouts increasing and you are seeing that in South Korea as well. Some of the heavyweights, such as Samsung Electronics, have increased their dividend payout ratio."

The manager for both BambuBlack's Asia ex-Japan All Cap and Asia Income & Growth funds added that corporate governance improvements has also seen parent companies with listed subsidiaries either sell the firms off or buy them.

China regulation

Structural issues identified by the Chinese government tend to grow faster than the overall market, because "in China, everything is regulated", Andrews said.

"The authorities in China have said they want 20% of all new vehicles to be electric vehicles by 2025, so you have support for that part of the market."

Beijing-headquartered electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto sits in the top ten for BambuBlack's Asia ex-Japan All-Cap strategy and has returned 89% since it listed less than a year ago, according to data from MarketWatch.

Telemedicine has also benefitted from positive regulatory sentiment as the government tries to resolve the "stretched" hospital system in China.

"The best hospitals are 8% of the total hospitals in China, however they account for 50% of outpatient visits because everybody wants to go to the best hospital and see the top doctor," Andrews explained.

"People wait hours and get very little time, and the authorities in China are keen to address these structural issues. That is when telemedicine companies come to the fore."

Ping An Healthcare and Technology is one company providing these solutions that Andrews invests in, and has seen its share price rise 68% in one year.

After "many years of underperforming versus developed markets", the manager believes trade pacts, better governance and strong inflows to the region give emerging markets "the potential to continue to outperform".

She added: "A weaker dollar always helps."

SVS BambuBlack Asia ex-Japan All Cap has returned 49.8%, 49% and 171.8% over one, three and five years respectively, while SVS BambuBlack Asia Income & Growth has returned 38%, 38.4% and 132.1% across the same respective periods, according to data from FE fundinfo.