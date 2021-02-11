Rathbones' Crossman warns it will vote against or abstain at AGMs where trusts fail to meet diversity targets

Rathbone Investment Management has warned investment companies it will vote against or abstain at AGMs where trusts fail to meet diversity targets in 2021.

Regulation in recent years has generally improved diversity on the boards of the UK's largest listed firms, with the Hampton-Alexander Review helping to ensure women account for at least a third of the board of directors of FTSE 350 companies, a target that was achieved in September.

Despite that, Rathbones' stewardship director Matt Crossman said a number of investment trusts lagged in regard to female board representation, while more needed to be done to broaden out the diversity debate to include racial and socio-economic factors.

In November 2019, for instance, a report from analysts at Investec revealed 43 investment companies, then representing 14% of the universe, still had all-male boards.

Meanwhile, research from executive recruitment and diversity consultancy Green Park revealed that for the first time in six years there were no black chairs, CEOs or CFOs in the FTSE 100. Only ten of 297 leaders in the top three roles have ethnic minority backgrounds.

Crossman said the gender diversity debate had rumbled on for a decade or more and now was time to draw "a line in the sand". He said the firm would get tough with those investment trusts with less than 33% female directorships.

"That is a fundamental failure there that needs to be reflected in our voting," Crossman told Investment Week. "We think that speaks volumes about the risk management and reputation management of the board."

Rathbones' stewardship team will vote against, or abstain from, nominations for chair of the board, but also against the chair of individual investment company nomination committee chairs, when the board has less than 33% female representation.

Broadening the debate

Crossman added the diversity debate now widened to encourage investment companies to encompass different ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds.

"[Until now] the diversity agenda has been interpreted purely as a gender issue. We see diversity as a much broader set of requirements for a well-functioning board," he explained.

"Gender is obviously a key part of it, but different experiences, different educational backgrounds and different racial backgrounds can harness a real diversity dividend for trusts. I would say that 2020 was the year that racial diversity stepped up to be taken seriously, as it always should have been."

The stewardship director said trusts needed to start cultivating a proper network from which to recruit, and develop talent for themselves, suggesting more attention should be given to recruitment.

"Dedicating time and effort to make sure that pipeline of more diverse views is being prepared for these roles is really important."

Of course, trust boards can only do so much to cultivate this pipeline, and Crossman praised the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) newly launched Pathway initiative, aimed at encouraging a wider, and more diverse, group of board candidates.

The Pathway, which can be accessed for free on the AIC's website, provides resources for potential board candidates including guides and videos explaining how investment companies work, what directors do, and how new directors are recruited, as well as tips from headhunters on how to find roles, hone a CV and prepare for interviews.