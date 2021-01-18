Unloved targeted absolute return sector suffers £12bn outflows in 2020

2020 was the third consecutive year the market area has missed the mark and lost money

Funds in the Investment Association's Targeted Absolute Return (TAR) sector failed to "keep their promise" once more in 2020 following markedly "varied" and "poor" returns throughout the course of the year, according to some investment professionals, who warned the market area will likely suffer prolonged outflows over the medium-to-long term.

Others, however, have suggested that the market area has performed "broadly in line with other IA sectors" over the past 12 months, and that there is "still a case to be made" for holding some of these vehicles as part of a diversified portfolio.

This comes following £12.6bn of outflows from the sector over the course of 2020, according to data from FE fundinfo, marking the third consecutive year that the market area has lost money.

In 2018, the TAR sector saw outflows of £14.1bn which, despite the fact only 11 funds in the sector lost money over the previous year, may have been attributable to risk-on investor sentiment as stockmarkets performed well.

Then, following an annus horribilis for the sector during 2018 - when the bull market suffered a sudden correction in the final quarter and led to more than 85% of TAR funds losing money for investors over the course of the year - the vehicles suffered £23.9bn of outflows in 2019 after investors' confidence was knocked.

The outflows continued over 2020, despite the fact the average fund in the sector returned 2.6% , which is only 70 basis points less than the average fund in the IA Global Equity Income sector at 3.3%.

Performance and mandates across the sector vary widely, however, with 82 out of 119 funds - or 68% - achieving a positive return in 2020.

The best performing fund, LF Odey Absolute Return, and the worst-performing fund - Jupiter Absolute Return - gained 29.1% and lost 17.3% respectively over the year.

In terms of maximum drawdown, which measures the most money lost if bought and sold at the worst possible times, the sector had an average of 10.3%, compared to the MSCI World index's maximum drawdown of 24.6%.

Poor press

Charles Younes, research manager at FE fundinfo, said that while the TAR sector has been on the receiving end of "a fair bit of negative press" over the past year, its performance in the volatile conditions of 2020 has been "broadly in line with other IA sectors".

"Looking back over the past five years, while it has undoubtedly lagged sectors such as the Mixed Investment and UK equities sectors, it has not seen the excessive volatility or negative performance that its press might have merited."

Rather, Younes said the problem the TAR sector suffers from is more likely "one of diversity" among its members, making it "difficult to draw any meaningful conclusion from performance alone".

Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing, agreed the sector is too broad-based, but also questioned "where… it fits in" in terms of asset allocation.

"Firstly I am not a fan of the sector. By and large it has not delivered in either up or down markets. So from that point of view, the sector return last year was actually fairly encouraging, as it was positive when many markets were flat or down," he reasoned.

"The biggest problem I have with the sector is: where does it fit in? If it is there to protect when markets fall, why not just have a higher cash position? [In terms of] the long-term outlook, I don't expect any big increase in fund flows into the sector. In fact, it is likely to see a steady drip-out of money."

Another issue facing the sector, according to Thomas Wells, investment consultant and former multi-asset manager at Aviva Investors, is it has been "extensively marketed as delivering equity-like returns without the equity-like risk".

"For many retail and institutional investors who bought into this pitch, the reality has been quite different," he reasoned.

"In defence of the sector's portfolio managers, their failure to meet their investment objectives is not for lack of trying. Delivering equity-like returns without equity-like risk is difficult at the best of times; with government bond prices that can only go down, such an objective is now near impossible."