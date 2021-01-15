Corporate responsibility to be key focus for ESG investors in 2021

Boardrooms will be under pressure to take social and governance issues more seriously this year

Companies will be forced to respond to investor demands for greater corporate responsibility in 2021, as ESG investors sharpen their focus.

As the tide of ESG investing shows no sign of slowing down, Covid-19 may well give an extra push to the market for investments that aim to do good and still provide solid returns.

But where once the 'E' in ESG was arguably the most high profile of the trio of considerations, investors will now demand improvements on the 'S and 'G' pillars.

'A year of dramatic progress': What does 2021 have in store for ESG?

"Employee welfare has taken on a new importance in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, with many companies seeking to protect their workers and preserve their businesses," Ana Victoria Quaas, sustainable investing analyst at Fidelity International, told Investment Week.

"In 2021, there will be more pressure on companies to take greater accountability not only for the welfare of their workforce, but for the community at large, and for the individuals in their (often) complex supply chains," she added.

Increased demand

With most ESG funds outperforming their non-ESG peers, investors have been doubling down on sustainability.

"I am certainly being asked more about sustainability. This is in part because sustainability issues have impacted us more directly than ever before," Ama Seery, ESG analyst at Janus Henderson Investors, said.

"The pandemic, wildfires, human rights, and calls for racial justice are examples of these issues."

Eoin Fahy, head of responsible investing at KBI Global Investors said "this momentum will continue on into 2021", since the pandemic "made companies realise that there are non-financial factors that can have a huge impact on investment performance".

IA calls for further action on climate change

For Nicholette MacDonald-Brown, portfolio manager at Schroders, the strong relative performance of sustainable investing is encouraging.

"What this demonstrates to us is that sustainable investing is no longer viewed as a luxury - something investors can only afford to think about during a bull market - but rather as an integral part of fundamental investment irrespective of the point in the cycle," she explained.

David Harrison, fund manager of the Rathbone Global Sustainability fund, added: "We believe we will see significant growth in the next several years."

Stage set to combat climate change

Climate change is also set to be a key focus for ESG investors in 2021 as interest in sustainable and socially responsible investing grows.

Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing at J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), expects this year's ESG agenda is going to be "dominated" by climate change as "2021 needs to be the year in which all captains of industry, across all sectors, commit to change".

"From an investment standpoint, we believe every investment portfolio should leave no stone unturned when it comes to assessing climate risks and opportunities," she said.