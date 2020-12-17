NB Monthly Income looks to non-IG credit for 2021

Non-investment grade credit in developed markets is "one of the best games in town" moving into 2021, as defaults decline and a lack of income-generating securities tempts investors towards the asset class, according to Neuberger Berman’s Vivek Bommi.

Bommi said he expects non-IG credit to have a similar year to 2017, when volatility remained relatively low and returns were good, through 2021.

He noted that a tough 2015, with the oil price crash and worries over a hard landing for the Chinese economy, was followed by a ferocious rally the following year. That led market participants to incorrectly surmise 2017 would be a volatile year with little scope for spread compression.

After a tricky first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, most assets have recovered with that rally accelerating in recent weeks with positive news on Covid vaccines.

Bommi sees parallels with four years ago, due to few parts of fixed income able to generate income. Non-IG credit, therefore, is likely to benefit from a wall of money currently on the sidelines.

Recovery, revival and real opportunities: The biggest investment trusts stories of 2020

That attractive yield environment, Bommi added, is combined with a favourable fundamental backdrop, with the problem credits and industries well-known and accounting for a small part of the market.

"Developed market, non-investment grade credit is probably one of the best games in town because government debt yields nothing, IG debt yields nothing and is very rate sensitive, [and] EM has its own issues," Bommi said.

"When you think that defaults are going to decline because you have had the peak [already], it is probably a pretty good environment for credit. Next year, you [should] get a coupon plus a little return."

Portfolio re-orientation

Bommi co-manages the Neuberger Berman Monthly Income fund, an investment trust that has recently changed its mandate to go from offering shareholders access to leveraged loans, to a broader strategy across fixed income securities including structured credit, private debt and special situations, alongside loans and high yield.

The manager said the re-orientation of the portfolio had been relatively simple, as the trust was picking ideas from other Neuberger strategies that had already done a lot of work on the names.

"Those ideas have already been vetted by a credit committee, we know and understand the names so it is just adding those and putting them together as part of an overall portfolio," he explained.

Ruffer IC replaces gold with bitcoin as 'potent insurance policy'

One credit Bommi highlighted that was brought into the portfolio during November was PureGym, the UK low-cost leisure facilities provider. Bommi said the team liked the company because it went into the crisis with moderate leverage, raised equity and had a strong balance sheet.

"Broadly speaking, every month of lockdown PureGym burned around £6m in cash and it had £300m available, so it could be in lockdown for 50 months before running out of money," Bommi explained.

"More importantly, when you look at the data, that industry does have a true ‘V'-shaped recovery because you turn off the billing when you close the gym and you turn it right back on. And because it is already one of the lowest-priced gyms out there, they didn't lose people trading down. They have already found they retained 95% of that billing."

Conversely, airlines look less attractive as they have burned a lot of cash and badly damaged their balance sheets during lockdown and, even when things open up again, the recovery will take a while to come.