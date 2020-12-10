IW Long Reads: Can oil majors remain investible as the world transitions to net zero?

If humanity is to survive and prosper, then it's not about whether we reach net zero, but when

Over the last few years, an ever-growing number of voices have joined the chorus and they are all calling for one thing: the decarbonisation of global economies and a move to a net-zero emissions future which can hopefully help us avoid global destruction. Increasingly, the powers that be are realising that we don't have much time left before the effects of climate change are no longer reversible.

As a result, while we undoubtedly still have a long way to go, these efforts are beginning to bear fruit. A growing number of countries have set net-zero targets by 2050, and some even sooner. For example, Sweden has made a pledge to go net-zero by 2045 and Iceland by 2040, while Uruguay hopes to become a net carbon sink by 2030. Meanwhile, the UK, which also has a 2050 net-zero target in place, has recently set an ambitious new aim to reduce carbon emissions by at least 68% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

And while it is to be debated whether enough is being done - a recent blog by Greta Thunberg suggests that the proposed 55%, 60% or even 65% CO2 emission reduction targets for the EU by 2030 are nowhere near enough to be in line with the Paris Agreement - one thing is clear: if humanity is to survive and prosper, then it's not about whether we reach net zero, but when.

Cameron Hepburn, professor of environmental economics at the University of Oxford, says: "Net zero is where we have to go and there is no alternative to it. The issue is how quickly do we get there?"

Hepburn is the co-author of a research paper published by Pictet Asset Management in partnership with the Oxford Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, entitled Climate change and emerging markets after Covid-19, which looks at the impact of climate change on emerging economies and comes to a conclusion that many countries in the region will be more heavily affected by climate change than developed markets.

Among other findings, the research suggests that limiting global warming to 1.6°C - the best case scenario global governments can hope to achieve if they pursue a "high ambition strategy" - would result in between $5trn and $17trn in fossil assets becoming stranded. This term refers to fossil fuel reserves that may become unusable if governments limited their consumption in order to help shift the trajectory of climate change.

Jennifer Sireklove, managing director, investment strategy at Parametric, notes that "common findings under the carbon budget approach are that up to 80% of the world's reserves are unburnable and that the market cap of any oil, gas, or coal companies should be reduced by substantial margins to account for this".

The future of oil

Against that background, investors are faced with a pressing question, namely: what is the future for oil majors, and will they remain investible after key global economies have ended their reliance on fossil fuels?

Barclays Private Bank recently conducted a survey of client attitudes to fossil fuels and the results are inconclusive: overall 47% of respondents said they would invest in fossil fuels companies, with 34% believing oil giants have the potential to contribute to renewables, while 40% said they should not be considered for investment, with 15% particularly concerned about the risks they pose in terms of stranded assets and valuations.

Damian Payiatakis, head of impact and sustainable investments at Barclays Private Bank, says: "Applying a personal ethical filter is simple in principle, but may be more challenging in practice as to where to draw the line on the industry. Considering it from a pure investment standpoint, then it becomes a question of investment philosophy and investors' confidence in execution risk to adapt their business models to be clean energy providers of the future."

This year has already shown us the perils the oil and gas sector is facing. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to a halt, killing demand for fuel in industries such as aviation as most nations were confined to extended lockdowns. As a result, the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Sub index is down 53.5% in US dollar terms year-to-date.

Consequently, in the UK oil & gas majors are losing their stronghold on the UK FTSE 100 index, with the weighting of the oil & gas sector dropping from 13.7% in January to 8.8% in November. This figure is only going one way as the world slowly turns away from fossil fuels, but the question is whether oil and gas giants will be able to turn around their businesses to remain the stalwarts of the UK stockmarket, albeit as part of a different industry?

Laith Khalaf

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, says: "I think it's fair to say the oil majors are going to find it more difficult as the world transitions to net zero, but that's not to say they're going to go up in smoke overnight.

"Many countries have signed up to meet net-zero targets by 2050, which gives oil majors plenty of time to pivot their resources towards more renewable forms of energy. For the time being however, the world is addicted to the products of the oil majors, and it's going to take some considerable time to wean everybody off."

Making the transition

Oil and gas giants are aware of the shift taking place, and many have made commitments to participate in the transition towards sustainable energy sources. Total, BP and Shell all intend to become net zero by 2050, with BP also pledging to invest $5bn a year into low carbon technologies over the next decade.

Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at Sarasin & Partners, says: "Oil and gas majors are clearly positioning themselves to be clean energy majors of tomorrow, but the question is what this will look like and will it be profitable? I anticipate it will be quite bumpy, but it's not impossible."

According to Sireklove, fossil fuel giants are realising their valuations could be affected by "their perceived ability to diversify and proactively transition to a lower-carbon world", pointing to BP lowering its long-term price forecast earlier this year as it "acknowledges the expectation of lower cash flows from its traditional fossil fuel business". She adds that "you can't assume that all investor-owned companies would be affected in the same way, even if some assets were stranded".

Joseph Mares

Joseph Mares, portfolio manager of the Trium ESG Emissions Impact fund, believes oil majors are now "at a critical point", but they have managed to adapt and innovate in the past and may well be able to do so again. However, he notes it is "very difficult to change companies at this scale quickly and profitably without large-scale M&A".

"The process is more difficult considering the low valuation of traditional energy companies today relative to renewable companies, along with low profitability," he adds.

Charlie Donovan, director of the Climate Finance and Investment research centre at Imperial College Business School, adds that it is "an existential question for these firms": "The market is clearly demonstrating its displeasure with businesses such as BP and Shell and it's an unavoidable conclusion for a CFO that they should do something more or less immediately."

Government support

Mares spells out a bleak future for the oil market, given the waning demand from the world's central banks and governments.

"Currently, the ECB, Federal Reserve and of Bank of Japan are buying fixed income, and even equities sometimes, but they will not buy commodities, in our view," he says.

"The only commodity European governments have the ability to reduce supply of is carbon emissions - through the tradeable emissions markets. Buying EU emissions at roughly €20 a tonne may be more attractive than buying oil at €20 in the long run."

As such, governments need to step in with subsidies to help oil and gas businesses transition if huge job losses are to be avoided. Without this support, Landell-Mills warns we could see a lack of public support for decarbonisation policies.

"It makes sense to use [fossil fuel] subsidy money as a transitional fund to help people and businesses shift their activities, but it needs to be tightly controlled to make sure that shift takes place," she says.

According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI), conservative estimates put US direct subsidies to the fossil fuel industry at roughly $20bn per year, while European Union subsidies are estimated to total €55bn euros annually.

"Clearly this needs to come down," Landell-Mills says. "It makes absolutely no sense at all for governments to use taxpayers' money to subsidise industries that are harmful for citizens of that country. They need to think about how to help the people working in these industries to transition."

It's not all doom and gloom, though. According to Professor Hepburn, there are more green jobs being created than fossil jobs being lost, so there is no reason the transition should not have a net positive impact. The challenge, he says, "is to identify the adjacencies" and to "reorient communities around their competitive advantages".

A report by Vivid Economics released in October revealed that by 2035, the number of jobs supported by renewable exports is likely to exceed jobs supported by oil and gas exports, and UK Export Finance - the United Kingdom's export credit agency - could be at the heart of supporting this transition.

According to the report, "to align with the Paris Agreement, global demand for wind and solar energy in 2040 will be roughly 7 and 20 times larger than today, with hydrogen and (battery) storage markets growing rapidly as well".

Vivid Economics says the UK is "well placed to capture meaningful market shares in these markets", and if the government offers appropriate support the annual number of direct and indirect jobs supported by exports from renewable energy industries could grow from 2,000 today to over 42,000 by 2035.

However, it remains to be seen whether the UK government, and those of other nations, are able to offer the appropriate support needed to facilitate this transition. As ever, actions speak louder than words, and words are no longer an appropriate tool in our battle with climate change