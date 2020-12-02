Brown Advisory raids 'ready-to-buy' list for Global Leaders fund

Brown Advisory’s Global Leaders fund saw opportunities to invest in companies it had had on its 'ready-to-buy list' for years as global stockmarkets fell amid the spread of Covid-19 in March and April.

Co-manager Mick Dillon said the fund snapped up shares in three companies within the space of three weeks at the end of March and beginning of April, after adding just one new holding in 2019.

Dillon said the fund's quiet year for portfolio turnover in 2019 "was not for the lack of trying; it was from lack of opportunity".

Somerset Capital Management launches 'future leaders' emerging markets fund

However, those opportunities started to show up just three months into 2020, as stocks were indiscriminately sold off on fears over what damage prolonged global lockdowns would do to industries and companies.

As a result, Autodesk and Aspen Technologies, companies the managers had followed for "a couple of years", and Intuit, which was on the ready-to-buy list for "three, maybe four years", came into the portfolio.

"Finally in March, they got to a price where we were seeing very clear double-digit IRRs," Dillon said. "We have only got 30 investments globally, and three of them came within the space of three weeks."

Dillon recalled that days when the market did not move by 5% became rare during the market volatility, something that tends to happen every ten years or so.

When that happens, the manager reasoned, "you have to be super-disciplined, but you have to be prepared", which is why the team has a 30-strong ready-to-buy list.

At the time, the end markets for both Autodesk and Intuit, construction and SMEs respectively, were challenged, but the longer-term outlook for both sectors is positive.

"That [long] time horizon is super important when you get to a point like March and April," Dillon said.

Aspen sells software into the process industries, making factories more efficient and thus improving productivity. Dillon said the stock was around 40% more expensive than it was at the time of purchase in April. "We had to wait and wait and wait, to the point where I actually thought we might not ever see that price."

Fidelity replaces Jupiter on £227m Omnis European Equity Leaders mandate

Market potential

Dillon sees more potential opportunities within markets, noting that in January no company on its ready-to-buy list was within 15% of a price the managers were willing to buy at. Exiting Q3, five or six firms were within 10% of that price.

"We are still seeing some really interesting opportunities," Dillon said. "We have not invested in anything because we are super price-disciplined, but we are seeing quite a bit of opportunity."

Year-to-date, the fund has returned 13.9% according to data from FE fundinfo, ahead of its IA Global peers' average 11.6% return and the MSCI World's 10.4% gain. S

ince launch in May 2015, the fund is up 125.5%, compared to returns of 73% and 82.8% from the IA Global sector and MSCI World respectively.