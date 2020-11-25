Bargains abound as investment trust sector yield spikes to 21st century high

The unweighted average yield on the investment trust sector spiked to its highest level in the 21st century at the end of October, data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has revealed.

Income has been hard to come by for UK investors in recent years, and this was particularly the case in 2020 as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on dividends from stocks around the world. Global payouts are expected to fall by $224bn in 2020, according to Janus Henderson.

However, the investment trust sector has managed to grow yields through the year, from 3.1% at the end of 2019 to a peak of 5.2% by 31 October, a figure the AIC confirmed was the highest month-end yield this century.

The figure is unweighted across the investment trust universe, excluding private equity behemoth 3i as well as venture capital trusts.

Communications director for the trade body Annabel Brodie-Smith pointed to a combination of reasons behind the rise, notably investment companies' exposure to higher-yielding assets such as infrastructure, renewable energy and specialist debt.

Meanwhile, trusts' ability to pay dividends to shareholders from both revenue reserves and capital profits has meant many have elected to maintain or grow dividends despite a fall in collected income this year.

"So far, investment companies have proved resilient income payers compared to the wider market, with only 17% of those that have completed their 2020 year-ends having cut or suspended dividends," Brodie-Smith added.

"The ability to hold up to 15% of income in a revenue reserve for future distribution means that a good number of investment companies have built up substantial reserves that have enabled them to cushion the impact of the pandemic for their shareholders."

A third, and potentially more significant, leg to the story has been downward pressure on share prices from the pandemic. As a share price falls and the dividend remains the same, the yield rises.

Bargain hunting

Head of investment company research at QuotedData James Carthew thinks some areas of the IT universe are now trading on yields that "look almost too good to be true".

"Often [a spike in yields] is an indication that dividend cuts are in the offing, and this may be true for a handful of investment companies, but in this case, I think that we may just be seeing some bargains," Carthew reasoned.

He noted some of the highest yields currently reside within the UK equity income sector, which is an asset class that has been "deeply out of favour with international investors". However, while a second lockdown is "prolonging the pain for many… with a vaccine on the horizon, things could be looking up".

Indeed, some of the best performers since the start of November, when news on potential vaccines turned more positive, have come from this sector. The best, British & American, has more than doubled in that time. Elsewhere, Temple Bar, Chelverton UK Dividend, Lowland and Merchants are all up by more than a quarter.

"The managers that we have talked to don't see dividends snapping back to pre-COVID levels, rather they foresee a gradual recovery," Carthew said.

"Nevertheless, barring a much longer economic slump, it should be possible for most ‘dividend heroes' to maintain their record of growing dividends."

Elsewhere, Carthew noted Henderson Diversified Income, currently offering a yield of around 5% and trading on a 2.6% discount, as a sensible, conservatively managed fund in a debt sector that can come with a very high yield but equally high risk.

"Here the managers used the market panic in March to build positions in solid companies at attractive yields, gearing up to take advantage of the opportunity. This is the beauty of running a closed-end fund," he said.

In addition, Carthew said it was "remarkable how easy it is to get relatively solid yields" in other sectors, noting the likes of GCP Infrastructure, Target Healthcare and Impact Healthcare currently offer payouts of around or above 6%, while residential property offerings are above 5%.