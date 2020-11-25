Rathbones' Jackson reassesses 'vulnerable' defensive holdings in light of Covid-19

Covid-19 has forced Alexandra Jackson to "rethink" her definition of defensive stocks.

The manager of the £41.4m Rathbone UK Opportunities fund said while she had no "great new definition" yet, healthcare and telco stocks still had defensive qualities, while technology companies are becoming "more utility-like".

"We have had to rethink a little bit our definition of defensive in the past year. If you cannot go into the gym or into a bar, it is just not that defensive.

"We went through an exercise in July/August of looking through the fund and trying to work out which companies were vulnerable to rolling lockdowns because we thought we could see that coming, from the experiences of Asia and the US."

One of the "worst offenders" on that basis was low-cost Gym Group, which she exited, despite her belief that health and wellness is a growth area.

"It is really interesting at the moment trying to redefine defensiveness. We have not come up with some great new definition and set of qualities yet," she added.

"For us it is that combination of finding where the growth is really nailed on and not too disrupted by either Covid or Brexit, or whatever else is going to get thrown at us."

Gamma Communications, a telco focused on remote communications, accounts for 2.7% of the portfolio and is one of the fund's best performers this year.

Jackson said fund performance had also been driven by two "standout" holdings, fuel cell technology company Ceres Power and Team17, accounting for 3.2% and 3.1% of the fund respectively.

She bought into AIM-quoted video game developer Team17 at IPO in 2018, and it is up 125% in the past 12 months.

"At the time when we first bought it, it was definitely a bit more high beta, high risk," she added. "But it has done so well ever since that we have been forced to trim it a little bit."

In terms of sectors she would like more exposure to, Jackson said the fund needs "a bit more healthcare", adding that she tends to avoid owning "very binary" one-product healthcare companies.

The portfolio bought into Abcam, which provides reagents for life scientists, two-and-a-half years ago.

"It is not about which drug we think is going to be successful, it is the next stage back from that. We like those kind of businesses," she explained.

"We are still on the hunt, I would say. But the qualities are it has got to be defensive. That is the point of owning a healthcare business - properly immune to the cycle qualities."

The Rathbone UK Opportunities fund has generated a 10.6% return in the 12 months to 17 November, outperforming the IA UK All Companies sector, which lost 4.1%, and the FTSE All-Share, which fell 8.2%, according to FE fundinfo.