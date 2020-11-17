'Rural resilience' helped speed Indian equity rebound despite a domestic economy 'on its knees'

The MSCI India index returned 72.5% to 12 November - up from 40.1% in March

India's equity market has returned to positive year-to-date returns this month after suffering one of the harshest March falls, with strong monsoons aiding the recovery of its agricultural economy despite "lukewarm" GDP figures, according to industry commentators.

In US dollar terms, the MSCI India index fell by 40.1% to 23 March, surpassing losses for the MSCI Emerging Markets index, which bottomed out at 31.8%.

However, the recovery of the world's second-most populated nation has far outpaced the wider region, returning 72.5% to 12 November, compared with 58.1% for MSCI EM, according to data from FE fundinfo.

This recovery has put the Indian equity market back into positive territory for the year, up 3.2% year-to-date, helped most recently by a rise of 6.7% since 3 November, the date of the US election.

India takes hit but gets ready to ride the imminent recovery wave

But despite a stronger recovery, the depth of the original fall has left the nation lagging the 7.8% year-to-date return of the emerging markets index.

Two India-specific factors help to explain the consistency of the nation's market recovery, alongside an "increasingly positive outlook" for wider emerging markets, according to Mike Sell, portfolio manager of the Alquity Indian Subcontinent fund, who attributed the "sharp V-shaped recovery" to its rural economy and a declining Covid-19 case rate.

Vatsal Mody, research director at Arisaig Partners, also praised the nation's "rural resilience" as "one of the most important contributors" to its recovery.

"Home to two-thirds of the population, rural India was much less impacted by the pandemic. In fact, good monsoons helped India's largely rain-fed agricultural economy grow much faster than recent years."

Tackling Covid

The recovery in the Indian equity market has been tied to the gradual easing of "one of the most stringent lockdowns across the globe", according to fund adviser of the India Capital Growth fund David Cornell, who said the "resumption to full economic activity is almost complete".

With a population "not supported by Western measures such as furlough schemes and free healthcare benefits" the return to work was essential, the manager added, and despite having the second highest case total globally since the pandemic emerged, it ranks 96th for cases per million, demonstrating the country "is handling the Covid crisis better than most".

Deep Dive into emerging market equities: Good time to invest in the sector during pandemic - or not?

In fact, he added that India is benefiting from global strategic shifts accelerated by Covid-19, such as the "ongoing digitalisation of consumer activity" and "the move by global manufacturing companies to reduce their supply chain dependence on China".

However, Edward Evans, equity portfolio manager at Ashmore Group, said the recovery at an economic level "has not been consistent", with an initial surge following the lifting of lockdown giving way to a lull over September and October.

"The pace of the recovery was uneven, with autos, white goods and construction doing well, while entertainment, travel & tourism and retail-apparel lagged."