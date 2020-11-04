Fund managers confident lockdown will not lead to second wave of dividend cuts

Link's best-case scenario for the full-year forecasts is a 44.6% drop in payouts to £61.2bn

UK dividend payments should not see another leg down, despite the imposition of a national lockdown that could run for longer than the current scheduled four weeks, fund managers have said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told citizens that England would return to lockdown on Thursday (5 November), lasting for 28 days until 2 December, if the measure is approved at a Parliamentary vote on Wednesday.

While less severe than the previous restrictions back in March, all non-essential shops, theatre venues and leisure facilities will close and planes will once again be grounded, signalling more pain for certain sectors of the UK market.

The intention of the measures appears to be to reduce the R rate to near or below 1, from the current range of 1.1 to 1.3, analysts at Peel Hunt noted. As a result, they added, "it would be sensible to assume that an extension is likely".

The March lockdown hit UK dividends, and, in turn, UK equity income funds, hard. The most recent dividend monitor from Link Group, for instance, forecast a near-halving of distributions to shareholders.

Many UK firms were forced into cutting, reducing or cancelling their 2020 payouts, after lockdowns caused many areas to see sales slump or, in some cases, cease.

Others, notably banks and insurers, were subsequently told by regulators or politicians to rethink distributions in the current climate.

Link Group's data showed London-listed companies have returned £51.6bn to shareholders through the first three quarters of 2020, down 44.3% from 2019's £92.6bn.

Link's best-case scenario for the full-year forecasts is a 44.6% drop in payouts to £61.2bn, with its worst-case 45.1% lower at £60.6bn. Last year's full-year total was £110.5bn.

In response, some income-seeking investors have moved investments away from UK equity income strategies, a recent poll from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) showed.

That cash has been recycled largely into income-producing alternative investments such as property and infrastructure as well as global equity investments, all looking to generate income and growth.

At the time, Link's CEO for corporate markets Susan Ring claimed "the worst is now behind us", with companies becoming "better able to assess the impact of the pandemic and the associated restrictions on their operations".