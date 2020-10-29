Biden win more important for global climate agenda than US economy

A win for Joe Biden in Tuesday's US Presidential election will be a bigger game-changer for the global effort to de-carbonise economies, than the direction of travel for the US economy, analysts have said.

Biden is widely perceived as the environment-friendly choice for President, having put forward what head of investment at the international business of Federated Hermes Eoin Murray called "the most ambitious climate plan of any presidential candidate in history".

The former vice president has announced a four-year, $2trn climate plan, pledging among other things to make the US a 100% clean energy economy and reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

By contrast, incumbent Donald Trump has already pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement, with the country set to leave the accord on Wednesday, the day after the election.

Impact investing interest wanes amid Covid-19 turmoil

However, while the differences in both candidates' policies are stark, and Biden will be more positive for the climate agenda than Trump, CIO for private clients at Hawksmoor IM Jim Wood-Smith claimed a Biden win would only "affect the speed, but not the direction of travel" of de-carbonisation.

"Trump may not believe in the merits of COP21, but many others do. He may not legislate for carbon reduction, but business will do it anyway," Wood-Smith argued.

"Under Biden, the electrification of the auto market may happen quicker than under Trump, but it is still going to happen."

Just last week, for instance, Tesla reconfirmed its commitment to selling half a million vehicles this year. While obstacles - namely cost and range - to mass market adoption of electric vehicles remain, both are on the cusp of transformational change.

Once these barriers are lowered, "the world changes", said Wood-Smith. "Electric vehicles [will] become the default choice, not the happy hippy option. Internal combustion will be as archaic as starting handles, a speed limit of 2mph and a servant walking ahead with a red flag."

M&G Investments' Alex Araujo agreed, noting in particular that regional utilities and private enterprise are already investing in green infrastructure opportunities, even under Trump's presidency.

M&G's Araujo 'not ready to give up on airport infrastructure' despite sell-off

However, the M&G Global Listed Infrastructure fund manager said: "A Biden victory is likely to drive renewable energy deployment further, given the candidate's plan to build 'an equitable clean energy future'."

Meanwhile, Murray noted some of the advocates of Biden's climate agenda are fundamentally split on where the main focus of policies should be aimed.

Some, Murray said, want the US to "move more quickly toward renewables (the 'E'); others think it is more important to conserve and create jobs (the 'S'); still others are more concerned with political feasibility than anything else (a loose 'G')".

"Biden's record under the Obama administration is also a concern," Murray added, although "environmental justice advocates consider the choice of Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate to be a big win".

Harris's green credentials can be traced to when she was San Francisco's district attorney, when she opened the office's first environmental crimes division, the head of investment said.

Europe currently leads the way in addressing the climate challenge, Katharine Neiss, chief European economist at PGIM Fixed Income, said, with broad support across the continent for green solutions.

ESG is for life, not just for pandemics

Whether the environment-friendly Biden or climate change-denying Trump wins the election is arguably more important from a global viewpoint, with a change in leadership likely to bring about a change in climate policy.

Neiss believes a Biden presidency could see both regions "come together and lay the groundwork for how modern industrialised countries transition from a carbon-based economy to a carbon-neutral economy, in the same way the two regions came together half a century ago to build up a global trading system".

"Europe's vision is intact, and they will forge ahead. The question is, will they have America as partners in that leadership, or will they go it alone," Neiss concluded.