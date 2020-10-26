US Election 2020: What's in store for investors?

Will Biden or Trump win the race to the White House? Photos: iStockphoto/Gage Skidmore/Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0

Ahead of the election next Tuesday, Investment Week and SPDR ETFs from State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) hosted a roundtable featuring experts from across the investment industry to discuss the prospects for the US and the world.

Participants

Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief, Investment Week

Stefano Amato, head of multi-asset solutions, Santander Asset Management

Steven Bell, chief economist, BMO Global Asset Management

Elliot Hentov, head of policy research at State Street Global Advisors

Supriya Menon, senior multi asset strategist, Pictet Asset Management

Paul O'Connor, head of multi-asset, Janus Henderson Investors

Lane Prenevost, UK head of multi-asset, HSBC Global Asset Management

Hani Redha, portfolio manager, global multi-asset, Pinebridge

Peter Rutter, head of equities, Royal London Asset Management

John Stopford, head of multi-asset income, Ninety One

Countdown to election day

November's US Presidential Election is arguably more highly anticipated than any other.

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic - which has killed nearly 219,000 Americans and affected more than 8 million, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - President Donald Trump is running for re-election against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

President Trump's unpredictable and controversial rhetoric has served to further split an already divided nation on subjects such as race, environmental issues and equality.

Biden's campaign has focused on uniting a divided nation, but the two parties' policies are seemingly further apart than ever.

Meanwhile, although the Federal Reserve's $2.3trn (£1.8trn) stimulus package helped investor confidence to rebound and the stockmarket to recover following the pandemic-induced volatility, how the US will pay for the cost of supporting its economy promises to be a major issue for whoever is resident in the White House come January 2021.

Fiscal policy

Elliot Hentov highlighted that the differences between the Democratic and Republican parties on some issues were so stark as to be market drivers - far more so than in previous cycles.

The main driver of investor sentiment heading into the election, however, will be the make-up of government.

On top of who wins the White House, which party controls the Senate will be vital to avoiding political gridlock for the foreseeable future.

Stefano Amato warned that if the Democrats won the White House but did not take control of the Senate, the Republican party could revert to its traditional fiscal conservatism and seek to block fiscal easing policies.

John Stopford agreed, adding: "The most likely surprise [would be] that the Democrats fail to have a working majority in the Senate, even with Biden's vice president Kamala Harris as the casting vote. If that is the case, I think markets could take that badly."

Should investors avoid US healthcare stocks in an election year?

Paul O'Connor highlighted the next administration's fiscal policy as key to how markets were likely to react.

"To me, the most dominant consideration for the markets and how they will interpret different election outcomes will be: can it give us a government that has the desire and the ability to [enact] meaningful fiscal stimulus at a time when the US economy really needs it?" he said.

"Whereas, just a few months ago, the focus [was] on higher taxes and some of the adverse regulatory interventions that would come with Biden, I think the markets have really begun to rethink that.

"Instead, they are thinking a Biden 'clean sweep' is probably the best chance of getting decisive fiscal easing."