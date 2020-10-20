Why Hargreaves Lansdown is keeping Man GLG Japan Core Alpha on the Wealth Shortlist

Stephen Harker (left) and Neil Edwards will step down as the fund's managers next year

Investors should refrain from selling out of the £1.1bn Man GLG Japan Core Alpha fund for now, according to Hargreaves Lansdown's Dominic Rowles, following the news that its managers Stephen Harker and Neil Edwards will retire next year.

Rowles, an investment analyst at HL, said that while the fund had struggled in recent years, Hargreaves was happy with the managers' long-standing investment style and it would retain the fund on its Wealth Shortlist.

However, he noted that the retirement of two experienced members of the team has "dented our conviction".

The current senior portfolio manager Jeff Atherton is set to take over as lead manager, supported by co-manager Adrian Edwards and assistant managers Stephen Harget and Emily Badger.

"We have spoken to Atherton a number of times since he joined the team and have always found him to be a knowledgeable and passionate investor.

"Our analysis of his previous funds suggests he has stayed true to the value investing philosophy," Rowles said.

Rowles said the team will continue to implement the same longstanding investment process, which involves buying shares in large Japanese companies they believe are going through a temporary setback, then selling them when they recover.

"The managers tend to invest in relatively few companies. This means each one can make a significant contribution to returns, although it increases risk."

Rowles said the fund will continue to benefit from Harker's "knowledge and wisdom" after he decided to stay on and advise the fund for one year after his departure.

"That said, we are awaiting more information on what Harker's advisory role will look like, and how much time he will be dedicating to the fund during the year," he said.

"Atherton is an experienced investor in his own right, and he is worked alongside Harker for a long time, so he knows the investment process well.

"We are going to build our knowledge of the new manager over the coming months, meet with his wider team and carry out further analysis. We will let investors know if our view on the fund changes."

Performance

According to data from Lipper, the Japan Core Alpha fund has seen its gains fall from a positive return of 27.2% in September 2015/16 to a loss of 21.4% in September 2019/20.

The FTSE Japan index has fallen from 31.3% to 2.6% over the same time period.

Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services, said investors should stay with the fund if they are happy with it.

"Performance has been struggling for a while due to the value style being out of favour. If you are happy to stick with the style, then I see no reason to move funds," he said.

McDermott said that while the team is losing a huge amount of experience, nothing will change day to day, and the team-based process and philosophy will remain.

"Jeff is well-known to the market and there will be a very orderly and unrushed handover. I think this is good succession planning and should not be of concern to investors."

Adrian Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen, said there was no need for investors to make a "rash" decision as the investment philosophy of the fund will not change.

"Despite periods of underperformance, the strategy boasts an impressive long-term track record and there's no reason to think that cannot continue after Stephen's exit next year," he said.