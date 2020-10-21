Tribe Impact Capital: Financial outperformance is not the goal

The "overwhelming desire to financially outperform" is a problem in finance and should not be the only goal of investing, according to Amy Clarke, chief impact officer of Tribe Impact Capital, who emphasised the need to assess the impact performance of portfolios.

"Whether we are going to outperform is perhaps the wrong question. Are we going to create the change that is required by maintaining our position in terms of managing money smartly for our clients' financial aspirations? Yes."

Regardless, Tribe's medium risk portfolio has returned 9.8% this year to the end of September, according to its latest factsheet, compared to the MSCI ACWI's 3.9% return over the same period, according to data from FE fundinfo.

This outperformance can be attributed to not panicking, according to chief investment officer Fred Kooij, who added that "a lot of the outperformance" also came from protecting investors on the downside.

"We did not do what we know a lot of other people did, which was reducing risk exposure through March and April, because we felt confident there would be a strong policy response that would ultimately look coordinated."

He added that not being "present" in the oil and gas and financials sectors helped, as these areas "bore the brunt" of the downturn.

The firm utilises a double-CIO model, with Clarke's 'I' representing impact and Kooij's investment, and both hold an equal veto power over each other, which Kooij said "sets a higher bar for analysis and due diligence, but also for risk and ESG".

Clarke added "the change that is required" in finance cannot only be done by financiers: "We have to democratise finance, we have to flood in the skillsets, we have to flood in the living experience.

"We have got to diversify finance in every single possible way in order to enable finance to recode itself to become this incredible force for good that we believe it can be."

Despite ESG and impact often being conflated, Kooij was quick to assert that they are "not ESG investors" and the acronym is only part of the framework they use to pick investments.

"It is much more than just seeing which companies score well on ESG, because if that is the only approach you are going to take, then you can just package that up into an ETF and you do not have to care anymore.

"For us, that is simply not sufficient to be able to motivate companies to transform the system. There is a bit of engagement in ETFs, but I do not think it is adequate."

ETFs are "a huge part of the problem", according to the pair, with the vehicles representing "cheap, fast finance prioritising low cost solutions over and above being selective about where they are channelling capital".

Clarke asked: "In an industry that likes to pride itself on being the most educated and the best paid on the planet, why are we obsessed with racing to the bottom?"