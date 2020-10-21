Less than half of investors feel confident in creating a measurable ESG impact

77% said they would take a pay cut to work for an employer with a strong ESG strategy

Less than half of investors (47%) feel they know how to create a measurable impact across different ESG criteria, despite 87% stating they have a "good level of understanding" of ESG, according to a survey from Bruin Financial.

Further, 88% of investors said that ESG principles were important to them when investing and 92% stated that a strong internal ESG strategy at their firm was also important.

In a new ESG initiative, the firm surveyed 112 individuals across the industry, spanning C-suite to graduates, to explore "the war on talent" in one of a series of webinars, which includes ESG and the future of finance, how to "fully integrate" ESG, how not to sacrifice environment for social and governance during a pandemic, and how to fully embed social factors in investing.

The survey also found ESG is so vital to individuals in the industry that 77% would be prepared to take a salary drop to work for an employer with a strong ESG strategy, and 80% would be willing to move from financial services into more sustainable industries.

Despite this, only 53% stated they would like ESG principles to be integrated into their next role.

When discussing their employers, the 'S' of ESG saw the most consistent responses, with 96% of those surveyed saying it was important to work in an inclusive workplace while 96% also said a company which provided internal training to address inequality was essential.

The vast majority of investors (86%) stated that the company they work for should have a "formal commitment to the planet", and 85% responded that firms should use carbon offsets or credits and have "clear policies" around emissions.

Respondents were also asked about their views on governance within the businesses they work for, and 84% said that a diverse board was important, while a further 76% believe management compensation should be tied to ESG criteria.

Speaking to Investment Week, Georgina Sell, vice president, sales and marketing at Bruin Financial, said: "A lot of people are very motivated by working for firms that have a clear approach to ESG, or working in ESG-aligned roles, and their motivations are now very much in line with that space.

"For employers to actually retain and attract talent, they really need to be on the ball with this stuff."

Sell added that investors seemed to have a "medium level of understanding of ESG" but struggled to know how to "bring about change", which the new initiative is seeking to address by giving individuals the "tools to empower them", rather than leaving the task to ESG specialists.

"Ultimately, we need everybody on board to get where we need to be," she said.