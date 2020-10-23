Janus Henderson's Ross: We are nowhere near an ESG bubble

Janus Henderson's Jamie Ross has dismissed talk of a forthcoming ESG bubble, claiming instead that the investment world is "in the foothills of a re-rating" for sustainable stocks.

Asset managers and investors alike continue to allocate more resources to the area, with responsible investment funds' assets under management having doubled since Q1 2019 to reach £36bn by August 2020, according to Investment Association data.

However, Ross noted that despite people already claiming we are nearing an ESG bubble, in fact ESG-friendly companies only started to outperform non-ESG-friendly companies in the US in January 2020.

The manager of the £279m Henderson EuroTrust pointed to previously experienced market bubbles, which began with trends gradually outperforming before reaching a valuations crescendo and then bursting.

The TMT boom in the 1990s, for instance, took just under 220 weeks after the beginning of its secular theme accelerating to reverse.

For the emergence of the BRIC economies in the early 2000s the number was just over 220 weeks and the US tech cycle that started in 2016 continues to rise after around 220 weeks.

The ESG theme is around 60 weeks into its acceleration and still moving slowly, suggesting it has a long way to go yet. "We are nowhere near an ESG bubble," according to Ross.

"We are in the foothills of a re-rating for these businesses."

Ross said Henderson EuroTrust was "biased to the [sustainability] area, not as a green fund", reasoning he did not want to "try and greenwash".

He continued: "We invest in either compounders, good businesses of today, or improvers, good businesses of tomorrow; we are always focused on that word 'good'. We want high-quality businesses and, for me, quality and a focus on sustainable business practises often go hand in hand.

"Management that care about the long-term health of their business happen to also care about the environment around them and they care about the people they employ, and the supply chains they operate within because it matters long term."

Further, he noted commercial pressures pushing the ESG trend, with large mandates increasingly blocking out sectors such as oil, arms, gambling and tobacco.

"What that means is there is a rush of money away from areas of heavy carbon-emitting industry and low corporate governance towards the opposite," he said.

"That wave of capital flowing to ESG-friendly or sustainability-focused companies results in a re-rating that I believe we are only in the foothills of."

Holdings within the trust playing into the sustainability theme include French rail operator Alstom, which is heavily involved in electrified rail, blood plasma drugmaker Grifols and health nutrition provider DSM.

Elsewhere, the fund has been reducing its exposure to the oil sector for some time, with leveraged oil firm Equinor having been cut more recently. In its place, Italian renewable energy company Enel was bought having seen its share price fall to an attractive valuation March.