Analysts: European oil majors more prepared for low-carbon economy than US peers

ExxonMobil's market ejection was widely seen as "symbolic", according to one manager

The removal of ExxonMobil from the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been hailed "a landmark moment" that is "a sign of the… shifting landscape" in the energy sector, but analysts nevertheless remain positive on the outlook for some of the industry's major players.

Exxon was booted from the Dow at the end of August after a 92-year spell in the index - the longest-serving member.

The firm, which was once the largest in the US, was replaced by cloud software provider Salesforce, as technology's influence on the transatlantic stockmarket strengthens.

At $400bn, Tesla is now larger than Exxon, Shell and Total combined, at $327bn for instance.

Exxon's exit was widely seen as "symbolic", with Helal Miah, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, noting the Dow is price-weighted, rather than market cap-weighted, and that Exxon at $150bn "will still be one of the larger members of the S&P 500".

Shifting times

But the move is symptomatic of the travails of the oil sector in 2020.

Senior analyst at CDP Luke Fletcher said it was "very much a sign of the times and the shifting landscape impacting the energy sector".

Back in April, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil briefly went negative due to technical reasons, while the Covid-19 pandemic has dampened demand for the black gold as airplanes spent months grounded and even journeys by car were discouraged during the peak of global lockdowns.

In addition, a global shift towards a low-carbon economy presents long-term uncertainties for the oil sector.

This shift has seemingly been accelerated by Covid-19, with a recent report from BP suggesting demand for oil may have already peaked.

"The shift to a low-carbon economy presents the question of what role oil and gas companies will play in this transition, and what their strategic options are in the more immediate and longer term," explained Fletcher.

As measured by the S&P GSCI Brent Crude Spot index, the price of crude oil is 44% lower than it was at the start of 2020, according to FE fundinfo data.

But the pace and velocity of the predicted oil demand, and therefore price, decline will be much debated. A recent report from Capital Economics accepted a move to less oil-intensive economies and negative roll returns will weigh on oil in the longer term.

However, the firm said oil prices have "already fallen so far that even a partial recovery would be large in percentage terms".

Led by chief markets economist John Higgins, the research house predicted the GSCI energy index would return 45% between now and the end of 2022.

Miah agreed, suggesting "big oil is far from finished and I believe will become an attractive proposition again".

Most European and US majors may have cut their dividends, including Shell for the first time since World War II, but they still offer "exceptionally high dividend [yields]" at current low valuation levels", he added.

"Big oil will survive and, as we emerge out of this crisis, they will no doubt pick up some wells and assets on the cheap to once again increase their capacity," reasoned Miah.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, admitted there were still "solid payouts available" for income investors, but countered "the prospects for capital gains in the long term seem much dimmer".

"The sector is unable to muster the kind of compelling growth story that many investors will hunger for… and there seem to be better sectors for investors to look at."