FVF's Gregory: Why venture capitalists need to turn to female-founded businesses

Start-up businesses run by women are far more likely to be overlooked by venture capitalists (VCs) because female directors often undersell themselves in pitches, their companies tend to offer steady rather than fast-paced growth, and due to a lack of female representation across investment networks, according to chair of the Female Ventures Fund's (FVF) advisory board Lesley Gregory.

Corporate lawyer Gregory, who is also chair of law firm Memery Crystal and specialises in flotations and secondary capital raisings, joined forces with alternative investment manager Innvotec in June this year to launch the FVF fund, which invests exclusively in female founded or co-founded enterprises and aims to encourage more women to invest in early-stage businesses.

Gender gap

She said there is a significant gap in the market both for investors to benefit from returns achieved by women-led businesses, and to provide guidance and mentoring for female business owners looking to secure funding in a male-dominated sector.

"Women-led businesses tend to outperform in terms of returns across varying stages of the market cycle," Gregory explained.

"Studies have found that revenue from female-run businesses can be 20% higher than that of their male counterparts, with 50% less investment, as women seem to be more focused on how they use their investment money to increase revenue.

"Yet sadly, only approximately 1% of venture capital funding goes to women-led businesses currently."

One reason for this, according to the FVF chair, is female-led businesses tend to achieve steadier, rather than fast-paced, growth.

She said this is partially due to the fact many of these firms tend to reside in more stable sectors such as e-commerce as opposed to "sexier" market areas such as fintech, while another contributing factor is women are more likely to focus on the wider social impact of their firm as well as delivering financial gains.

"A lot of VCs may say, 'I want something that will make a 20 times return, not eight or ten times'. I think that does hold quite a lot of women back," Gregory said.

"Also, in my experience, most female-run businesses tend to have a wider purpose than just financial returns. These types of businesses, I believe, are more likely to come to the fore now given today's Covid-19 crisis and the fact it has drawn attention to a number of environmental and societal issues.

"ESG investing has proven popular over recent years, but I believe this is only just the beginning."

Examples of these businesses within FVF's portfolio include The Worldness, an e-commerce platform of solutions for retailers getting back on their feet following lockdown; greentech firm U-Floor Technologies, which produces IoT-enabled smart home services to tackle fuel poverty and climate change; and Compare Ethics, which is a market place for sustainable fashion brands that prioritise fair wages, treatment of animals and the environment.