GAM Investments: Six sectors returning to growth post-Covid-19

Paul McNamara, investment director – emerging market debt





You have to be an optimist to work in emerging market (EM) debt. In terms of the impact of the continued impact of the coronavirus itself on EM populations, EMs tend to have a much lower infection rate than the rest of the world, which may be partially due to climate and demographic factors.





The populations tend to be younger, meaning individuals may not experience the harsher effects of the virus. As a result, emerging markets are in a reasonably strong position.





The key focal point is whether quantitative easing will be effective. Developed markets, such as the UK, can still finance themselves monetarily and we believe that the top end emerging economies are also able to do so.



