The AIM market at 25: Successes, failures and new opportunities

Today (19 June) marks 25 years of the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (AIM), the world's most successful growth market.

Since its 1995 launch, the AIM has grown from ten companies valued at £82m to about 850 companies with a combined market cap of £104bn.

In that time, more than 3,865 companies have raised in excess of £115bn on the AIM, with the average amount of money raised per company growing from £2.8m in the market's first five years to more than £21m.

The AIM has produced success stories and flops, and continues to offer under-the-radar growth opportunities.

Here, Investment Week speaks to portfolio managers about the AIM stocks, past and present, that stand out to them.

Adrian Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen, said: "The AIM market has come a long way over the past quarter of a century, shedding its Wild West reputation to provide a springboard for promising companies to secure much needed capital to help them grow.

"While the AIM market has matured, it remains the home of many start-up, early stage companies which can attract speculative investors looking for the next big thing.

"This can result in share prices being very volatile and potentially being pushed to extremely high levels which are unsustainable."

The success stories

ASOS

According to Lowcock: "ASOS floated on the AIM in October 2001 and since then has become one of the UK's greatest e-commerce success stories. Launching at 20p, ASOS' share price peaked at £71 before coming back down to about £30 - still a startling return for those who got in early.

Boohoo

Dan Hanbury, manager of the ES R&M UK Equity Smaller Companies fund, said: "Management turned an old retail business model of long supply chains, bricks and mortar shops and advertising via traditional mediums on its head. They work with local suppliers in the Midlands and take advantage of new marketing models via social media influencers to ascertain which product lines will work, and then produce them."

Fever-Tree

Hanbury added: "A similar story applies to Fever-Tree, which approached the tonic water market, where Schweppes was really the only player, by marketing a more natural and aesthetically pleasing product to a more 'discerning' consumer. The company is now worth more than £2bn (having experienced a share price increase of 1,145% from IPO to end of May 2020) and is expanding into the US."

Some of the failures

Patisserie Valerie

R&M's Hanbury said: "Once the darling of the AIM, [Patisserie Valerie] famously went to a value of zero in 2018. Understanding the AIM takes a degree of risk in order to gain the rewards. With a balanced portfolio of well-researched ideas, we hope to get more of the great news stories, and fewer of the bad ones."

Affinity Internet

Lowcock said: "Affinity Internet floated near the heights of the dotcom boom, in April 1999, at £12.8m. The market cap peaked at £1.9bn two years later. But it went bust in 2003."

Langbar International

Lowcock added: "Langbar International floated on the AIM in 2003 as a cash shell. Shares rose from just 10p initially to a peak of £10. However, the business collapsed when it could not confirm the existence of £370m it said it held in a Brazilian bank."