Video special: How have the UK's top performing investment trusts fared over 25 years?
A look back at their performance since 1995
As part of Investment Week’s 25th birthday celebrations this year, the team wanted to find out more about the journey for the UK's top investment trusts over the past quarter of a century.
Using data supplied by the AIC, our agency communications partner for 2020 Teamspirit put together this animated timeline.
It shows how the 25 best performing investment companies over the period fared each year, so you can chart the ups and downs of the market.
