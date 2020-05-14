Video special: How have investment trusts changed over the past 25 years?

Investment trusts have undergone countless sea changes in the quarter of a century since Investment Week launched.

One of them, certainly, is in the mix of asset types they hold - with some of the dominant types today not figuring at all in 1995.

We worked with the AIC - and our agency communications partner Teamspirit - to examine the changes in this video, showing the cumulative holdings of each core asset type for the IT sector from 1995 to 2020.

As you would expect, equities dominate throughout the period, almost tripling in value from £42bn in 1995 to £121bn.

Second is Alternative Assets, which enjoyed exponential growth from £1.2bn to £80.6bn by the end of 2019.

The animation also shows the arrival of new 'runners and riders'. Debt first contributes in 2005 and has grown steadily by 1995 to £9.35bn.

The second is infrastructure, which first appeared in 2006 and rises to a cumulative value of £19.5bn by 2019.

Property was relatively insignificant in 1995 at under £1bn but grows to £17bn by 2019, vacillating in value over that time.

The relative importance of PE largely mirrors property, growing to the third largest asset type at a value of £21bn by 1995.