Silence is… suspicious: Managers on working from home with kids

While 18 March - the date PM Boris Johnson announced schools were going to close - might not sound like a long time ago, in the 'Covid-19 timeline' we are talking years, maybe decades.

Combine home-schooling, working from home and a nationwide mandatory lockdown and you might conclude there is a perfect storm for all involved.

IW checked in with some investment industry professionals, also known to some as mum and dad, to find out how they are coping and asked for their top tips on mixing business with children.

Giving WFH added 'bounce'

Charles Sunnucks, co-manager of the Jupiter Emerging and Frontier investment trust, explained his WFH with a four-year-old strategy. It includes some key investment plays.

He explained: "It is said silence is golden unless you have kids, then it's suspicious. For all the sweet qualities my four-year-old daughter possesses, sitting thoughtfully for long periods as I work is not one.

"However, while money may not buy happiness, it can buy some peace.

"The investments started small - a drawing app for the iPad, colouring pens, an audiobook; but as the lock-down has extended, so too have the demands of keeping her entertained.

"This has culminated in the purchase of a trampoline. Despite the trampoline now taking up a third of my garden space, it provides the perfect 7x10ft contained cage of chaos to help her release energy outdoors."

Who is the real boss?

Colleague Claudia Ripley, a member of Jupiter's value equities team, has been grappling with a new way of working and a new nap schedule simultaneously.

She told IW: "With my husband also trying to hold down a full-time job, having our toddler/dictator/boss in tow has proved something of a challenge, especially as she has used this opportunity to drop a daytime nap, taking us from four hours in total to a one-hour power nap.

"As soon as that countdown clock starts on the hour, my husband and I sprint off to our 'office' and the speed at which I make calls and fire off emails is intense."

Ripley added: "What I did not realise about toddlers is that they are absolutely dreadful at occupying themselves. Or perhaps that is just ours.

"If there is one thing the boss loves right now it's being involved in everything, so my husband and I have learnt to be entirely militant with our schedule. Each night we sit and plan who has a client call, an internal call, and what takes precedence."

In spite of all the planning there have been some close shaves: "For my job, I have had to film some client videos. An hour before the most recent one, my husband had an important client call, meaning with two minutes to go until the camera started rolling, I was being used as a climbing frame. Luckily on that occasion, his call finished on time."

Ripley (pictured, with the 'boss') admitted both her and her husband have had to adjust to make it work during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"We start work early, we work late and we try to do as much as we can during the day. Luckily, my company has been very supportive and understanding. A lot of people are facing the same challenges, and so are very sympathetic.

"It has taken us a while to find a rhythm, but we think we have finally got there. That is, of course, until the boss's routine changes again, which could be any time."