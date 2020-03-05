Rising Stars of 2020: Driving industry change

Laura Bampfylde

30, senior manager, product development, HSBC Global Asset Management





Laura joined HSBC Global Asset Management in 2012 and is currently leading HSBC's 'Assessment of Value' project in response to the FCA's Asset Management Market Study.





She is seconded from her role in business development where she was responsible for relationships with intermediary and direct-to-consumer platforms.





Yet it could have been very different, with her route into the industry by chance rather than design.





From a young age she had ambitions to be a lawyer, but after completing her law degree she had doubts about her career path.





Being from Bristol, she applied for a role on the Hargreaves Lansdown investment helpdesk.





Laura was later able to combine her legal background with newfound interest in retail investing by joining HSBC Global Asset Management in a client services role supporting distribution and commercial teams.





In her own words: "Aligning my personal and career fulfilment has been important to me, while it can seem like a challenge, I believe opportunity is there when you look for it. I have been able to use my professional network and knowledge by volunteering for a social enterprise called MoneyGirl.





"I’ve been lucky enough to form a wide network of supporters across the industry, particularly from Women in Investment forums, who are passionate about the financial advice/asset management profession and the role we play in people's lives.





"Seeing people succeed from a range of backgrounds, skillsets and personality types and learning from their experiences has been a huge inspiration and driver in my career and confidence growth so far."

