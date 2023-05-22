Industry Voice: The role of control and discipline in credit investing

Generally speaking more control results in fewer surprises on the road, in sport, in life generally and so too in investing - For this reason control is one of the core drivers of our approach to investing in our sustainable euro credit strategy.

We describe this as ‘Alpha by control'.

While we recognise that credit markets can be inefficient, we also believe that this creates interesting opportunities - so long as the right controls are in place.

Watch our video "an ‘all weather' approach to credit markets" below

