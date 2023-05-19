Investors pull funds from almost every asset class in April

Persistent equity outflows

clock • 1 min read
Both sustainable and non-sustainable labelled strategies reported inflows in April.
Image:

Both sustainable and non-sustainable labelled strategies reported inflows in April.

Fixed income and money market were the only two asset classes that reported inflows in April 2023, according to data from Morningstar.

The highest net inflows for the month were registered for the GBP Corporate Bonds category at £1.2bn, whereas UK large-cap equity suffered the biggest losses at £888m.

Morningstar: Inflows in European long-term and equity funds more than halve in February

Equities were yet to see any inflows in 2023, Morningstar found, with UK equities in particular experiencing persistently heavy redemptions.

Morningstar data also highlighted the ongoing trend of passives receiving net new money and actives seeing outflows continued for the month, with the former counting more than £2bn inflows, while the latter suffered outflows of around £1.2bn

Since the beginning of the year, passive strategies have raked in about £6.3bn, compared with outflows of £9.1bn for their active counterparts, according to the report.

Morningstar noted that in April, both sustainable and non-sustainable labelled strategies had net inflows of £803m and £309m, respectively, a trend which the company deemed "rare" for non-sustainable strategies.

Global ETP flows surge in March

On a fund group level, BlackRock captured the biggest inflows for a single company, totalling just over £1bn for the month, followed by Vanguard with £443m and Baillie Gifford with £332m.

Columbia Threadneedle suffered the biggest outflows from an asset group worth £321m in April, alongside abrdn (£228m) and Schroders (£135m).

Morningstar also found the fund with the largest net inflows for the month was the Baillie Gifford Investment Grade Bond fund with £778m, while the iShares UK Equity index fund reported the biggest outflows of £341m.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Bank of England's Bailey: QT not to blame for banking turmoil

AVI calls for de-listing of Japan's SK Kaken

More on Equities

Ritu Vohora of T. Rowe Price
Equities

Taking a long view on small caps

Size does not matter

Ritu Vohora
clock 19 May 2023 • 5 min read
Arash Nasri (pictured), is senior vice-president in Redington’s Global Assets team
Equities

Buy the bud not just the bloom

Emerging markets have more growth

Arash Nasri
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
Where are the opportunities to invest in 21st century healthcare?
Equities

Where are the opportunities to invest in 21st century healthcare?

Seven experts give their opinions

Investment Week
clock 05 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Retailisation of private markets: Unlocking the discretionary space will be a 'game changer'

18 May 2023 • 6 min read
02

Sunday Times Rich List reveals mixed fortunes for the UK's biggest investment names

19 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Popularity of ESG investing wanes among UK investors

18 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

Morningstar: FCA has a 'once-in-a-generation opportunity' in SDR

18 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

No Bloomberg and no intraday performance: Inside Baillie Gifford's long-term approach

17 May 2023 • 5 min read
06

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders force Swiss regulator to hand over wipeout decree - reports

18 May 2023 • 2 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot