Investors pull funds from almost every asset class in April

The highest net inflows for the month were registered for the GBP Corporate Bonds category at £1.2bn, whereas UK large-cap equity suffered the biggest losses at £888m.

Equities were yet to see any inflows in 2023, Morningstar found, with UK equities in particular experiencing persistently heavy redemptions.

Morningstar data also highlighted the ongoing trend of passives receiving net new money and actives seeing outflows continued for the month, with the former counting more than £2bn inflows, while the latter suffered outflows of around £1.2bn

Since the beginning of the year, passive strategies have raked in about £6.3bn, compared with outflows of £9.1bn for their active counterparts, according to the report.

Morningstar noted that in April, both sustainable and non-sustainable labelled strategies had net inflows of £803m and £309m, respectively, a trend which the company deemed "rare" for non-sustainable strategies.

On a fund group level, BlackRock captured the biggest inflows for a single company, totalling just over £1bn for the month, followed by Vanguard with £443m and Baillie Gifford with £332m.

Columbia Threadneedle suffered the biggest outflows from an asset group worth £321m in April, alongside abrdn (£228m) and Schroders (£135m).

Morningstar also found the fund with the largest net inflows for the month was the Baillie Gifford Investment Grade Bond fund with £778m, while the iShares UK Equity index fund reported the biggest outflows of £341m.