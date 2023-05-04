Industry Voice: Fallen angels can improve a high-yield allocation.

Are you making the most of fallen-angel bonds in your high-yield strategy?

Increasing an allocation to fallen angels tends to improve the risk-adjusted performance potential of a high-yield portfolio. That's because fallen angels can enhance yields without moving lower in credit ratings.

They can also add convexity: fallen angels tend to outperform other high-yield bonds in an economic recovery but fall less in a negative credit market.

Learn more about why fallen angels stand out in high yield space by clicking on the link below.

Learn More

This post is funded by Lombard Odier