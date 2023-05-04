Industry Voice: Fallen angels can improve a high-yield allocation.

Lombard Odier explore how these bonds can be used to add convexity, and enhance ratings and risk-adjusted returns

clock • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Fallen angels can improve a high-yield allocation.

Are you making the most of fallen-angel bonds in your high-yield strategy?

Increasing an allocation to fallen angels tends to improve the risk-adjusted performance potential of a high-yield portfolio. That's because fallen angels can enhance yields without moving lower in credit ratings.

They can also add convexity: fallen angels tend to outperform other high-yield bonds in an economic recovery but fall less in a negative credit market.

Learn more about why fallen angels stand out in high yield space by clicking on the link below.

 

This post is funded by Lombard Odier

Advertisement

Related Topics

More on Bonds

According to the firm’s fixed income chief, investors stand to benefit from this as bonds of all maturities are likely to see yields fall in the year ahead, meaning prices will rise.
Bonds

Record debt and higher interest rates set to double government borrowing costs by 2025

JH Sovereign Debt index

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 04 May 2023 • 3 min read
Joe Young (pictured), of Rathbones
Bonds

Young fundpicker: Strategic bond funds - a useful tool for client portfolios?

Several fund pick options

Joe Young
clock 04 May 2023 • 4 min read
The firm is looking for certain signposts to turn positive: core inflation to be "meaningfully" below 4-5%, broad money to start to bottom and pick up, and China and EM easing, providing a tailwind for global growth.
Bonds

Corporate defaults to rise as access to capital deteriorates following banking turmoil

Janus Henderson Credit Risk Monitor Q1

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 25 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Pridham Report: Fund sales show signs of recovery

05 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

03 May 2023 • 1 min read
03

Investor group challenges Liontrust's valuation of GAM

05 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

Swiss court registers 150 lawsuits against FINMA over Credit Suisse AT1 wipe-out

05 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

Deep Dive: Role of alternatives in portfolios remains despite higher bond yields

05 May 2023 • 4 min read
06

Where are the opportunities to invest in 21st century healthcare?

05 May 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot