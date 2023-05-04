Minister for investment Johnson: 'If you do not have risk, you cannot generate returns'

Speaking to Investment Week, Johnson, co-founder and former CEO of Somerset Capital Management, argued that reducing risk in markets to zero is "not a good ambition".

"If you do not have risk, you cannot generate returns," he said.

Johnson argued the typical assumption that "liquidity is assumed to reduce risk" is not true, but noted the difficulties associated with illiquid investments.

He warned that investors should not "become obsessed" with fees, charges and liquidity when assessing investments, and regulators should not "overregulate" the system, highlighting the importance of business mobility and the need to "continually look at listing requirements".

"People's investments should reflect the long-term risk," he explained, suggesting that, for example, a 24-year-old looking to invest their defined contribution pension scheme should be considering a long investment horizon, including products such as an infrastructure fund targeting a 20-year maturity, if they have assessed the underlying product.

His words support the recent introduction of the Long Term Asset fund, which so far has seen Schroders Capital and Aviva Investors offer previously inaccessible investment opportunities to defined contribution and other eligible investors.

Schroders Capital's Climate+ LTAF offers access to a multi-private asset fund, which aims to contribute positively to climate change and support the transition towards net zero economies.

Aviva Investors' Real Estate Active LTAF gives investors access to a portfolio of selected direct real estate assets.

Listings reform

Johnson touched on the recent news surrounding the attractiveness of the UK as a market to list companies, arguing yesterday's (3 May) FCA announcement was a "positive" and it put an end to the criticism of an inactive regulator in this area

Yet he noted more work was needed to ensure the UK is seen as a "pro-businesses-that-want-to-grow environment".

He highlighted the need for senior executives to be paid a comparable package compared to the offers available in other international markets, but argued this must be earned.

"Senior executives must be paid a comparable pay," he said. "Not just for the sake of it - for great corporate leadership and delivering shareholder value.

"It is a very competitive world but pay must be linked to success. Nobody likes to see people paid lots for nothing."

Johnson also warned companies against listing in the US if it is viewed as a "simple choice".

He said: "Many companies have not had the great success they imagined."

Johnson then argued that the UK was home to the "greatest pool of international investment talent in the world", with emerging market companies seeking either a primary or secondary listing here due to the nation's perceived skillset.

Alongside the success of the City, Johnson noted the "renaissance of British regional capital" across the UK, arguing regional mayors had acted as "beacons for investment".

Asset management

The minister for investment emphasised his commitment to a "strong and powerful asset management ecosystem in the UK", stating this was "vital to develop the economy, not just in London, but across the country".

He also suggested that "substantial and powerful reforms to existing regimes" were vital to reversing the recent negativity surrounding the UK's investment story, highlighting the UK is "already the capital for international capital flows" and asserting his ambition that the nation becomes the "capital of international finance".