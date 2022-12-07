Industry Voice: Aegon AM release Q4 2022 responsible investing update

We have published a new edition of Engage, our responsible investing newsletter for UK professional investors.

In this edition you can read about funds that have recently transitioned to the sustainability range, additional co-managers appointed to our funds, our UK Stewardships Code status and the launch of our UK Ethical Investor Survey, as well as updates on how our ethical and sustainable funds have performed over the last quarter.

In addition, you can read our latest Sustainable Perspectives articles looking at hydro storage and the electric vehicle industry. Following on from the articles featured in the last edition we now examine the future of education, the home, transportation, energy, drug discovery and agriculture.

