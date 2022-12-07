Monks 'ruthlessly' slashes 20 holdings amid 'disappointing' results

In the trust's half-year results, covering the period to 31 October 2022, the company recorded an decline in net asset value of 5.2%, larger than its FTSE World benchmark, which is down 0.3%.

Since the last results at the end of April, the trust's discount has widened from 3.5% to 4.8%, and the share price total return was 7.6%.

According to the management, a combination of the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and central bank rate hikes "have done little to ease investor nervousness" and as a consequence investment timelines have reduced and valuations taken a hit.

For Monks and Baillie Gifford as a whole, this has taken the wind out of its innate focus on growth style companies, especially those where profits lie a few years out, which managers said "remain out of favour".

The traditional investment approach of the fund house in general has been to buy and hold long-term over many years. However, this is not at the expense of being reactive to changing market conditions, and as a result Monks has sold out of 20 positions year-to-date and entered nine new holdings.

In the report, the management said the sales "reflects a proactive and ruthless portfolio 'weeding' exercise".

Overall, the team said it remains confident in the holdings, adding that amid the market uncertainty it is important to "reconfirm" its convictions to shareholders.

The sales cover a variety of stocks, sectioned into three groups by Monks.

First were companies that were "materially challenged in an inflationary environment or that are exposed to tapering of consumer demand".

Companies such as home fitness and lifestyle business Peloton, online used car retailer Carvana and telemedicine provider Teladoc were all sold.

Peloton and Carvana were "disappointing short-lived holdings", the team said.

The decision to sell Peloton was driven by the team's dwindling conviction in the management after the CEO was forced to leave over a mismanagement of the hardware side of its business and "significantly overestimating" the demand for its famed exercise bikes.

Carvana was sold due to its usage of credit to sell used cars onto consumers, which with rising interest rates and weakening demand meant the managers' view of the stock's probability of success is "narrowing".

The second group of sales were Chinese stocks.

Positions in Brilliance China Automotive, KE Holdings, Tencent Music, and Naspers - which has a significant stake in Chinese gaming business Tencent - were all sold for different fundamental reasons, according to the Monks team.

Baillie Gifford as a house has been bullish on China for several years, with many of its global portfolios holding some of the biggest names from this market.

Although China, like the rest of the world, is feeling the macroeconomic headwinds, some are partly self-engineered as the continuous pursuit of its zero Covid policy has dampened economic growth and social political tensions have escalated as a result of the policy.

In the report, Monks' team commented on the "prevailing regulatory environment for private enterprise in China", saying it is becoming "increasingly difficult for private enterprises in China to generate supernormal profits of the sort that we seek for Monks' portfolio".

It said: "Therefore, a more modest overall exposure to China better reflects our view of the potential upside."

At the end of April this year the trust had a 4.1% allocation to China, this has now dropped below 3%.

The final collection of sell stocks were companies where "where the investment case has played out or where we have been disappointed by management's ability to execute".

On the former, stocks including Hays, Page Group and ICICI Bank, all delivered operationally and in share price terms, but the growth of competitors has made the investment case weaker.

For the latter, companies such as Lyft, Stericyle and Vimeo "failed either to meet our ambitions for their business or underwhelmed operationally".

The company's management addressed any concerns about the seemingly high amount of portfolio changes. It said: "Shareholders should rightly challenge us if we appear to be veering off course."

The response was that "operating conditions for companies change" and maintaining "consistency of investment approach, particularly through difficult times" was of the "utmost importance".

"We are confident that we own a collection of companies that should be well-placed to navigate a period of rising costs and potentially weaker demand," the team concluded.