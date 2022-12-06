Civitas Social Housing trust sees 4% NAV rise

The trust is invested in a portfolio of 697 properties providing homes to 4,594 people

NAV per share for the real estate investment trust, which invests in properties in the care and healthcare sectors, rose to 114.84p, up from 110.30p at the end of March, as a result.

Two dividends of 1.425p per share each were declared in the period. The REIT also plans to pay dividends of 1.425p over each of the next two quarters to its year-end.

The trust, which is invested in a diversified portfolio of 697 properties providing homes to 4,594 people, benefitted from higher net rental income.

It reported rental income of £26.6m, representing growth of 6% compared to the same period a year ago, when it was £25.1m.

Further growth in rents is anticipated by the trust in the remainder of 2022 and 2023, it said in a statement.

This is due to "significant underlying local authority demand and reduced supply in many care categories".

Supportive measures announced in the Autumn Statement in November also contributed to its positive outlook, including confirmed increased spending on health and social care.

The government has allocated additional grant funding for adult social care of £1bn next year and £1.7bn the year after, as it aims to free up 13,500 hospital beds, moving people from hospital settings and into care in the community.

Also in the Autumn Statement, the chancellor that confirmed the government will cap general social housing rent increases next year at 7% and not 5% as previously suggested.

"Government's commitment to high quality social housing reflects anticipation of further ongoing growth in rental income over the medium term," the trust said in a statement.

The specialist supported housing provided by the Civitas Social Housing trust is entirely exempt from rent caps and expected to remain so, although around 30% of the portfolio has CPI capped at 4%.

Michael Wrobel, non-executive chairman of the trust, said the political landscape "remains supportive of our business model and strategy".

He added: "With strain on our public services being especially pronounced at present, it is clear that private sector involvement is vital if care in the community is to work."