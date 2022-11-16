Industry Voice: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors Around the Globe

PIMCO Income Strategy

clock • 1 min read

In uncertain environments, bond investors often ask: What should I do? Should I change course? And how can I help preserve my income stream?

PIMCO can help.

Since its inception, the PIMCO Income Strategy has aimed to deliver consistent income and attractive returns by being defensive in challenging markets and opportunistic when it matters - a strategy that has helped bring the benefits of our income expertise to millions of investors worldwide.

Watch the video here

 

This post is funded by PIMCO

For investment professionals only. PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517) Ltd (Company No. 2604517) and PIMCO Europe Ltd - Italy (Company No. 07533910969) are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. PIMCO Europe Ltd services are available only to professional clients as defined in the Financial Conduct Authority's Handbook and are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication.



