abrdn set to return to FTSE 100

Both abrdn and Weir Group are on the brink on being promoted from the FTSE 250

Both abrdn and Weir Group, an engineering firm, are edging towards promotion from the FTSE 250 on 16 December, with the decision to be made based on market capitalisations as at 29 November.

The FTSE All Share Index Quarterly Review will also likely see Harbour Energy and Dechra Pharmaceuticals relegated to the FTSE 250, with an increased windfall tax and inflation hurting each firm, respectively.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, explained: "Volatile markets and concerns about the prospects for global growth are the headwinds driving changes in the FTSE 100."

After slipping to the 118th largest company in the UK in August as market volatility spiked, abrdn has "turned a corner" according to Streeter, with investor confidence in sectors such as emerging market and small companies returning.

She added: "A bolstered direct-to-consumer offering, and improved proposition are all welcome developments which could also help deliver an about turn in revenues.

"But the company will have to generate sustained and meaningful inflows to remove the risk of fresh volatility returning to the share price."

abrdn shutters Emerging Market Local Currency Bond fund

Meanwhile, Weir Group, the other "close contender" for promotion, has seen the firm's move from oil to mining pay off, showing "resilient" recent results with order numbers up by almost a fifth over the last quarter.

Looking to the FTSE 250, the Digital 9 Infrastructure trust looks set to be promoted, as data usage rises rapidly and demand for infrastructure investment increases, said Streeter.

However, news earlier today (22 November) that the trust's lead managers have stepped down have sent the share price tumbling, falling 7.8% and potentially keeping the trust below promotion.

Digital 9 Infrastructure lead managers step down

888 Holdings is set to drop from the FTSE 250 to the FTSE Small cap index, which Streeter attributed to a general decline in gambling following the pandemic.

Revenue for the firm fell 7% last quarter, below expectations, while macroeconomic headwinds continue to sour views of potential future performance.

"Growing concern that an increasing number of people have been developing a gambling problem means enhanced player safety measures have been brought in for the industry, which has had an adverse impact on trading," she added.