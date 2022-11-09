Industry Voice: Click Here - Has the Boom in Digital Advertising Peaked?

The growth in digital advertising spending in recent years has been nothing short of spectacular. From relatively low penetration a decade ago, digital advertising today serves as the primary platform for most companies' marketing activity. And it's not difficult to see why. More efficient and quantifiable than any other advertising solution, digital advertising has offered superior returns on investment for companies. Recently, however, various factors have combined to negatively impact the digital sector. Has digital advertising reached its peak, and can the growth profile of previous years be repeated? Here we look at four key reasons why the near‑term challenges digital advertising faces are expected to be a temporary blip on the industry's longer‑term growth profile.

Digital Is the New Norm Targeted, multi‑channel, advertising providing easily measurable results

1. Powerful Long‑Term Tailwinds

The powerful tailwinds that have supported the rapid growth in digital advertising over the past decade—growing internet penetration, rising popularity of smartphones, increase in social media usage, rising penetration of e‑commerce, increased investment in technology and digital platforms—are very much intact, and it is these same tailwinds that are expected to underpin growth moving forward. These secular trends show no sign of abating, and as has been the case over the past decade, we expect digital advertising to continue to outperform other forms of media for years to come.

The past year has been illuminating in the sense that it has highlighted the underappreciated cyclicality of digital advertising. Amid a more volatile macro environment, where spending visibility has become less clear, it has been a little surprising to see how quickly companies have moved to cut the digital portion of their overall marketing budgets. Nevertheless, despite the recessionary period we are currently seeing, the long‑term potential that digital advertising offers is hard to deny. One of the main reasons is the opportunity for superior returns on investment.