MSCI expands Implied Temperature Rise tool to funds and indexes

The expansion will give investors access to data for more than 56,000 equity and fixed income funds.

This access is provided through the firm's Fund Ratings tool, as well as index level ITRs in the MSCI Index Profile tool.

The Implied Temperature Rise tool, launched in September 2021, aims to help investors align their portfolios with global climate goals through a publicly available dataset of 2,900 listed companies based on the MSCI ACWI Investable Market index.

Using a net zero emissions budget, the tool converts a company's present and projected emissions into an estimated increase in global temperature. It also helps investors assess how their fund portfolios compare to decarbonisation targets.

MSCI Implied Temperature Rise is currently available as part of MSCI ESG Research's Climate Value-at-Risk product.

Eric Moen, head of ESG and climate at MSCI, said: "Expanding the Implied Temperature Rise Solution to the funds and index level will enable investors to align their decisions with critical global climate targets, demonstrate their progress to clients and stakeholders, and support the systemic transformation of capital markets to help avert the climate crisis."

"This addition to our growing suite of climate investing tools is part of our aim to increase awareness and raise climate disclosure standards by providing investors with versatile and robust ESG and climate tools."

The expansion also supports the firm's role as an active member of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero working group on portfolio alignment metrics, Moen added.