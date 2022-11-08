UK confirms plan for climate disaster debt holidays

The government will today unveil a new package of measures designed to help climate vulnerable countries better respond to the extreme weather that is undermining their development efforts.

To mark Finance Day at COP27, the Treasury is to confirm plans for Climate Resilient Debt Clauses (CRDCs) which effectively allow vulnerable countries hit by hurricanes and other climate catastrophes to defer debt repayments, freeing up resources to fund disaster relief.

UK Export Finance (UKEF) is to become the first export credit agency in the world to offer CRDCs in its own direct lending to projects in low-income countries and small island developing states.

In a speech at COP27 later today, Treasury Minister James Cartlidge will announce publication of key design principles for the proposed CRDCs for use in private sector lending. He will also call for all creditors - including private banks, other bilateral lenders and the international financial institutions - to explore adopting such clauses.

In addition, a 'model term sheet' for private lending including CRDCs has been developed and is to be published today on the International Capital Markets Association website, while a number of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) have agreed to collaborate through an informal working group to further explore the potential for CRDCs and other approaches for bolstering investment flows in climate vulnerable nations.

"Climate shocks are increasing in frequency and severity which is why we are supporting countries hit hardest," Cartlidge will say. "In the wake of a disaster, they face painful trade-offs between rebuilding their communities and making debt repayments.

"Today is a significant milestone in our work to find innovative solutions to these global challenges, and I am proud that UK Export Finance is the first export credit agency in the world to offer loans which suspend debt service payments for countries hit by climate catastrophes and natural disasters. Building on our COP26 legacy, we are committed to climate-resilient development, as the UK continues to play a leading role in reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050."

Tim Reid, UKEF's director of business group, said the approach could provide a significant boost to sustainable development efforts in climate vulnerable countries.

"Some countries are now facing tough choices between protecting their citizens as they respond to climate shocks or paying down their debts," he said.

"UKEF can play an important role in helping governments navigate these decisions. By suspending the debt service payments, UKEF will enable borrowing countries to focus on responding to and recovering from a crisis. We encourage other official creditors to consider including similar provisions in their own lending to countries most vulnerable to climate change."

The announcement comes just days after Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley highlighted how debt repayment holidays in the wake of climate disasters should form a key plank of a package of measures designed to mobilise increased investment in low carbon and climate resilient infrastructure in developing economies.

Avinash Persaud, Mottley's special envoy on climate finance, said CRDCs were already proving effective.

"Adopting Natural Disaster and Pandemic clauses in debt instruments is the single most impactful way of making the international financial system fitter for the new world of shocks and for international development," he said.

"And they do not cost borrowers or creditors a penny. We have them in our bonds. They can free up fiscal space for borrowers just when they need it most without hurting creditors on a net present value basis. I cannot welcome and commend this initiative by the UK Government enough."

Finance Day at COP27 is expected to result in a flurry of announcements from private investors and governments detailing how they are mobilising increased levels of investment in low carbon and climate resilient infrastructure.

However, developing countries are poised to again hit out at industrialised nations' failure to deliver promised levels of climate finance, while the investment community will face fresh accusations of greenwash over its continued investment in fossil fuel projects.