Industry Voice: Outlook May Favour High Yield Bonds Over Equities

High yield bonds could offer a yield advantage relative to equities

clock • 4 min read
Industry Voice: Outlook May Favour High Yield Bonds Over Equities

The confluence of several factors—including tightening monetary and fiscal policies, geopolitical turmoil, and stubbornly high inflation—has created an environment in which the potential risks for equities outweigh the potential rewards in the near to medium term. 

For investors seeking alternatives, we believe that high yield bonds currently may offer a compelling yield advantage relative to equities. In particular, a comparison against the forward equity earnings yield, which accounts for a company's entire earnings and not just the portion paid out in dividends, shows a significant yield advantage for global high yield (Figure 1). Further, while equity earnings may be revised downward if economic growth weakens, a potential added advantage for high yield bond investors is that cash flows are unlikely to be affected unless a company defaults. 

High Yield Advantage Over Equities

(Fig. 1) High yield bonds could offer a more attractive risk/reward trade-off in the near term

High Yield Advantage Over Equities

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
Sources: Bloomberg Index Services Limited and MSCI. T. Rowe Price analysis using data from FactSet Research Systems Inc. All rights reserved. See Additional Disclosures.
*Yield to worst is a measure of the lowest possible yield that can be received on a bond with an early retirement provision.
† Forward earnings yield is calculated by dividing the expected earnings per share (EPS) in the next twelve months by the current share price.
‡ Forward dividend yield is the percentage of a company's share price that is expected to be paid out in dividends over the next year.

Although we recognize that credit risk is a valid concern, credit quality in the high yield universe has steadily improved, on average, since the end of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. Over the past 15 years, the share of high yield bond issuers in the Credit Suisse High Yield Index rated higher than single B—levels typically deemed less susceptible to default risk—has increased from 37% to 59%.  

 

 

This post was funded by T. Rowe Price

Important Information

For professional clients only. Not for further distribution.

This material is being furnished for general informational purposes only. The material does not constitute or undertake to give advice of any nature, including fiduciary investment advice, and prospective investors are recommended to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice before making any investment decision. T. Rowe Price group of companies including T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and/or its affiliates receive revenue from T. Rowe Price investment products and services. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up. Investors may get back less than the amount invested.

The material does not constitute a distribution, an offer, an invitation, a personal or general recommendation or solicitation to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction or to conduct any particular investment activity. The material has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable and current; however, we cannot guarantee the sources' accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. The views contained herein are as of the date noted on the material and are subject to change without notice; these views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price group companies and/or associates. Under no circumstances should the material, in whole or in part, be copied or redistributed without consent from T. Rowe Price.

The material is not intended for use by persons in jurisdictions which prohibit or restrict the distribution of the material and in certain countries the material is provided upon specific request.

It is not intended for distribution to retail investors in any jurisdiction.

This material is issued and approved by T. Rowe Price International Ltd, 60 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4TZ which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. For Professional Clients only.

© 2022 T. Rowe Price. All rights reserved. T. ROWE PRICE, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the bighorn sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks or registered trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

 

Related Topics

More on Bonds

Jim Leaviss from M&G Investments
Bonds

M&G's Leaviss on recent gilt turmoil, 'pushmi-pullyu' policies and where now for bond investors

Unprecedented moves

Katrina Lloyd
clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
The BoE will start selling stock of British government bonds, but will not sell any longer-duration gilts this year.
Economics

Bank of England to start selling UK government bonds on 1 November

Brings end to temporary QE

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
Stephen Snowden, head of fixed income at Artemis Investment Management
Bonds

Buy bonds to beat inflation

'No brainer'

Stephen Snowden
clock 18 October 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rips up Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget

17 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Chris Hill to step down

17 October 2022 • 2 min read
06

JPMAM's Ward joins government's new economic council

17 October 2022 • 2 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot