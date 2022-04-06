Industry Voice: Global Asset Allocation - March Insights

T. Rowe Price's Yoram Lustig discusses the latest global market themes

clock • 3 min read
Industry Voice: Global Asset Allocation - March Insights

Market Perspective

  • Global economic growth is expected to moderate over the course of the year but remains above trend. Expectations for a moderation in inflation over the year may be stalled by inflationary pressures resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.
  • Despite rising geopolitical risk impacting growth, developed market central banks are advancing toward tighter policies, the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates in March, the European Central Bank is curbing asset purchases and the Bank of Japan remains on hold. Emerging market central banks may need to raise interest rates to defend currencies against a stronger US dollar and to contain inflation.
  • Short-term rates are biased higher with central banks tightening, while long-term rates balance concerns of slowing growth, the trajectory of inflation and risk-off sentiment.
  • Key risks to global markets include the conflict in Ukraine, accelerating inflation off already high levels, central bank missteps, emergence of COVID‑19 variants and China's growth trajectory.

 

This post was funded by T. Rowe Price

Important Information

For professional clients only. Not for further distribution.

This material is being furnished for general informational purposes only. The material does not constitute or undertake to give advice of any nature, including fiduciary investment advice, and prospective investors are recommended to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice before making any investment decision. T. Rowe Price group of companies including T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and/or its affiliates receive revenue from T. Rowe Price investment products and services. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up. Investors may get back less than the amount invested.

The material does not constitute a distribution, an offer, an invitation, a personal or general recommendation or solicitation to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction or to conduct any particular investment activity. The material has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable and current; however, we cannot guarantee the sources' accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. The views contained herein are as of the date noted on the material and are subject to change without notice; these views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price group companies and/or associates. Under no circumstances should the material, in whole or in part, be copied or redistributed without consent from T. Rowe Price.

The material is not intended for use by persons in jurisdictions which prohibit or restrict the distribution of the material and in certain countries the material is provided upon specific request.

It is not intended for distribution to retail investors in any jurisdiction.

This material is issued and approved by T. Rowe Price International Ltd, 60 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4TZ which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. For Professional Clients only.

© 2022 T. Rowe Price. All rights reserved. T. ROWE PRICE, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the bighorn sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks or registered trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Topics

More on Equities

Dewi John of Refinitiv
Equities

The return of the kipper tie: Style change favours UK equity income

Value investing back in vogue

Dewi John
clock 30 March 2022 • 4 min read
Retail exposure to private assets has been limited by regulation in the past
Equities

Cerulli: Investment managers eyeing retail 'opportunities' in private markets on rising demand

‘Democratisation’ of asset class

Ellie Duncan
clock 29 March 2022 • 1 min read
Mirabaud reveals sharp rebound in 'Oscar-winning' stocks
Equities

Mirabaud reveals sharp rebound in 'Oscar-winning' stocks

Consistently outperforming the market over prolonged periods of time is a rare and invaluable attribute.

jonathan fyfe
clock 28 March 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

NatWest considering Tilney Smith & Williamson takeover offer - reports

04 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

RBC set to take over Brewin Dolphin for £1.6bn in 'transformative' acquisition

31 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

04 April 2022 • 4 min read
04

Sarasin & Partners buys ex-ASI duo's Bread Street Capital

31 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

Bond market hangover: Investors must 'ignore the noise'

31 March 2022 • 4 min read
06

Newton makes emerging markets and Asian equities manager hire

04 April 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot